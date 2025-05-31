Ty Burrell's Major Age-Gap Marriage Is Turning Heads

It didn't take long for Ty Burrell to fall for his wife. In an interview with Redbook Magazine, the actor said he knew he wanted to marry her after their first date. "It was the opening night of a play we were in," he said. "We were understudying lovers in 'Twelfth Night.'" But he didn't propose right away, telling the outlet, "I was slow on the uptake, so it took me a couple of years."

There's a method to their marriage. Ty told People that he and Holly follow one common rule that keeps their relationship strong: "Don't go to bed angry." "Both of us make sure that if something's wrong, by the end of the night, we have at least had some discussion about it," he said, adding that they have always been good communicators — a feat that many relationships can't achieve, and one that is all the more impressive given their age difference.

The couple has set up a beautiful life in Utah with their two children. Holly graduated from the International Culinary Center's pastry program in New York and works as a professional chef. When she told Utah Farm and Fork about her simple, at-home family meals, her husband interjected to brag on behalf of her tasty creations. "[Holly] regularly surprises us with things that she considers basic but, to the three of us, feel like little miracles," he said. "Gelato, a rustic Galette, homemade breads, cakes, shortbreads, etc. Most of her 'basic' meals are accompanied by one or more of those beautiful, delicious things." It's clear the age-gap pair are proud of each other and have built a loving and trusting relationship.