Barron Trump Shares The Same Pet Peeve With Big Brother Eric (& It Involves Donald)
There are several weird things about Donald Trump's relationship with his son, Barron Trump, and it should come as no surprise that there are some things the divisive politician does that irk his youngest kid. Funnily enough, the president acknowledged this himself during a White House press briefing in May 2025. While discussing the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the U.S., Donald momentarily strayed from his written speech to mention that Barron is a big football fan. "I have a son that loves soccer — Barron [...] He's a good soccer player, too," Donald shared. Then, seemingly unable to help himself, he added, "He's a little tall for soccer, but that's okay," (via Instagram).
The president continued his written speech and then interrupted himself once more to mention Barron again, alongside his other son, Eric Trump, commenting, "I don't know if I'm supposed to say soccer or football because every time I say soccer Barron and Eric say 'You're really saying it wrong, it's supposed to be football.' But we know it as soccer." It seems that, when it comes to their pet peeves involving their father, Barron and Eric are on the same page.
A rare selfie of Barron taken in January 2025 hinted at which sibling he's closest to, and it's none other than Eric. The first son famously stays out of the spotlight for the most part, but afforded his older brother the honor of taking a selfie with him on Inauguration Day, which Eric proudly posted to his Instagram Stories. Still, it's worth noting that Donald consistently calling football soccer most likely isn't Barron's only pet peeve when it comes to his famous father, however.
Donald Trump has brutally embarrassed Barron in the past
We can't speak to Barron Trump's innermost thoughts and feelings, but we're pretty sure he didn't want his father talking about his love life to the media. Of course, Donald Trump did just that while making an appearance on the "PBD Podcast." Among other things, the president bragged that his son was "cute" before speaking briefly about Barron's apparently nonexistent dating life. "I'm not sure he's there yet," Donald confessed when questioned about how his youngest child was faring with the ladies. "I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet." Eric Trump, meanwhile, did a much better job when asked the same thing.
"My advice to Barron is you are the most watched person, probably the most watched bachelor in the world right now," he recommended during an interview with the Daily Mail. "Just be careful [...] There are a lot of eyes on you." That's much better than telling the entire world Barron has never had a girlfriend. Sadly, Donald's revelation doesn't appear to have helped the first son's already complicated college life. The Daily Mail reported that Barron was quite the recluse on the New York University campus.
Photographs published by the outlet showed him all by his lonesome as the 2025 academic year sped to an end, indicating that the first son was yet to make any close friends. Insiders also dished that being under the watchful eye of the Secret Service understandably wasn't doing his social life any favors, while his father's White House antics definitely weren't helping either. Donald's take on Barron's dating life has proven he's entirely out of touch with his kids, and it's likely he'll embarrass Barron again in the near future.