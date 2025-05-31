Barron Trump Shares The Same Pet Peeve With Big Brother Eric (& It Involves Donald)

There are several weird things about Donald Trump's relationship with his son, Barron Trump, and it should come as no surprise that there are some things the divisive politician does that irk his youngest kid. Funnily enough, the president acknowledged this himself during a White House press briefing in May 2025. While discussing the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in the U.S., Donald momentarily strayed from his written speech to mention that Barron is a big football fan. "I have a son that loves soccer — Barron [...] He's a good soccer player, too," Donald shared. Then, seemingly unable to help himself, he added, "He's a little tall for soccer, but that's okay," (via Instagram).

The president continued his written speech and then interrupted himself once more to mention Barron again, alongside his other son, Eric Trump, commenting, "I don't know if I'm supposed to say soccer or football because every time I say soccer Barron and Eric say 'You're really saying it wrong, it's supposed to be football.' But we know it as soccer." It seems that, when it comes to their pet peeves involving their father, Barron and Eric are on the same page.

A rare selfie of Barron taken in January 2025 hinted at which sibling he's closest to, and it's none other than Eric. The first son famously stays out of the spotlight for the most part, but afforded his older brother the honor of taking a selfie with him on Inauguration Day, which Eric proudly posted to his Instagram Stories. Still, it's worth noting that Donald consistently calling football soccer most likely isn't Barron's only pet peeve when it comes to his famous father, however.