The Strangest Things Blake Lively Was Caught Wearing

It must have been fate that Blake Lively's first big acting role was in a movie that featured a pair of jeans. The "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star has made a name for herself not only as an actor, but also as somewhat of a fashion icon thanks to her red carpet appearances. Whether she's with husband Ryan Reynolds playing the Hollywood power couple facing divorce rumors, or flying solo as a party of one, she's always dressed to impress. But sometimes, we are not impressed.

"My style is just all over the place," she once told People, and we believe it. How else could the "A Simple Favor" and "Another Simple Favor" star manage to look completely glam in a designer gown one day, and like it's high-end laundry day the next?

The fact that she's usually her own stylist could partially explain it, too. "I love design and I love fashion and it's a way to be creative," she shared with WWD about why she prefers to pick out her own clothes. Based on some of the outfits we've caught her wearing, though, we have to wonder if she might need a little help with the wardrobe editing.