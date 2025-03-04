Blake Lively's Most Disastrous Hairstyles That Had Heads Turning

Whether you're a Blake Lively fan or not, you have to admit that she's stunning. Even without makeup, Lively radiates with her piercing blue-green eyes and flawless complexion. But part of what makes the mom of four such a timeless beauty is her long, wavy blonde hair. In fact, if you ever want an elegant layered haircut, she's the perfect celebrity to bring your hairdresser a photo of.

Advertisement

The "It Ends With Us" star has many tips and tricks for keeping her hair on point, including using salt water to achieve those beachy waves. "My hair is always better in California than it is in New York, so I got a big water jug and I filled it with ocean, which is probably a really bad idea, but I would put it on my hair, and actually, it worked," she said in 2014 while speaking to Style.com (via Women's Health). Furthermore, when she released Blake Brown Beauty in 2024, conditioner wasn't one of the haircare products offered. She told Vogue it's because she doesn't use it. For some, this was just another addition to Lively's most controversial moments, but it's only because she swears by hair masks instead.

Advertisement

But now that we know some of Lively's haircare secrets, we'll let you in on one of ours. While we think Lively has one of the best heads of hair in Hollywood, we don't always agree with the way she wears it. Even she's had a few hairstyles that had us gossiping.