Kimberly Guilfoyle Reconnected With Ex Gavin Newsom After Her Don Jr. Split

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s split was likely way messier than it seemed, because the former Fox News host has since reconnected with her estranged ex-husband, and Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom. During a 2022 interview with MSNBC, the divisive politician was asked whether he still speaks with his former wife. "Nope, not lately," Newsom answered (via X, formerly known as Twitter). More recently, though, that seems to have changed. The Californian governor made waves when he invited MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk to appear on his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," in March 2025. And guess who helped Newsom land his guest? None other than Guilfoyle. Kirk let the cat out of the bag when asked about the unusual gig by Fox 11, confirming, "I got a phone call from Governor Newsom two weeks ago, we connected through Kimberly Guilfoyle — obviously, they have a shared past," (via X).

The episode in question caused major controversy — not least because Newsom had invited a conservative influencer to be on his show, but because the staunch Democrat actually agreed with some of Kirk's divisive views. At one point he advised the governor, "You, right now, should come out and be like, 'You know what? The young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports [...] that shouldn't happen." Newsom reasoned in response, "I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that." Kirk also asserted during his interview with Fox 11 that the Californian governor breaking with some of the Democrats' signature stances hints that he's trying to connect more closely with his right-wing supporters, opining, "This is a guy that wants to be president more than any other human being alive."