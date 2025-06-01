Kimberly Guilfoyle Reconnected With Ex Gavin Newsom After Her Don Jr. Split
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.'s split was likely way messier than it seemed, because the former Fox News host has since reconnected with her estranged ex-husband, and Democratic Governor, Gavin Newsom. During a 2022 interview with MSNBC, the divisive politician was asked whether he still speaks with his former wife. "Nope, not lately," Newsom answered (via X, formerly known as Twitter). More recently, though, that seems to have changed. The Californian governor made waves when he invited MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk to appear on his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," in March 2025. And guess who helped Newsom land his guest? None other than Guilfoyle. Kirk let the cat out of the bag when asked about the unusual gig by Fox 11, confirming, "I got a phone call from Governor Newsom two weeks ago, we connected through Kimberly Guilfoyle — obviously, they have a shared past," (via X).
The episode in question caused major controversy — not least because Newsom had invited a conservative influencer to be on his show, but because the staunch Democrat actually agreed with some of Kirk's divisive views. At one point he advised the governor, "You, right now, should come out and be like, 'You know what? The young man who's about to win the state championship in the long jump in female sports [...] that shouldn't happen." Newsom reasoned in response, "I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that." Kirk also asserted during his interview with Fox 11 that the Californian governor breaking with some of the Democrats' signature stances hints that he's trying to connect more closely with his right-wing supporters, opining, "This is a guy that wants to be president more than any other human being alive."
Guilfoyle and Newsom's relationship soured after she joined the MAGA ranks
Whether or not Gavin Newsom will make a bid for the White House in 2028 remains to be seen. Rumors were rife that he was set to do so in 2024, but they turned out to be nothing but scuttlebutt. Kimberly Guilfoyle, however, made it abundantly clear that she didn't consider her ex-husband worthy of the job. "[He] ain't making it to the White House," Guilfoyle confidently informed Turning Point USA in 2022 (via Newsweek). The former couple initially tried to keep up appearances following their 2005 split, including reassuring the public that they were still cordial.
Guilfoyle and Newsom both moved on incredibly fast after their marriage, but it was only once the U.S. ambassador to Greece started dating Donald Trump Jr. that their post-divorce relationship soured. When KQED asked Newsom about Guilfoyle and Trump's union, he responded, "I wish her well, and them well. And we see the world, clearly, with a different set of eyes politically." Guilfoyle has taken her fair share of shady digs at Newsom over the years while, for his part, the governor has spoken out about how his ex-wife has changed since their divorce.
"She was a different person," Newsom explained during a 2023 appearance on "The Axe Files Podcast," elaborating, "She fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way. She would disagree with that assessment, she would perhaps suggest that she found the light." Naturally, Guilfoyle felt the same about him, pointing out to SFGATE in 2018, "Gavin was not as far left as he's gone now. Sadly, now that he's not under my tutelage and influence, he's strayed." Now the Trumps have shipped her off to Greece, Guilfoyle's feelings towards him may have changed.