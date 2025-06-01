Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez's Billionaire Behavior Shows Why His First Marriage Really Failed

To say that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez live a lavish life would be the understatement of the century. Given that the businessman is one of the richest people on Earth (the second richest as of May 2025, to be exact), Bezos and Sánchez are constantly showing off their wealth and expensive taste. In fact, it seems like the only reason Bezos and Sánchez sat out the 2025 Met Gala was to plan their massive, three-day wedding extravaganza in Italy. What's interesting about all this is that we don't think it'd be a stretch to say that the tech billionaire's love for all things luxurious played a key role in the failure of his first marriage, to philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

A 2024 Daily Mail piece dove into Bezos and Scott's time as husband and wife, and it seems that while their life together was certainly comfortable, it was also relatively quiet. "I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school," Bezos said in a 2018 speech quoted by the outlet. On the surface at least, it was a far cry from the man who now offers his friends trips to the edge of outer space. However, the speed at which Bezos and Sánchez got together and started making waves after the Amazon founder's split from Scott in 2019 makes us think he was longing to not only be more loud with his wealth, but to be with someone who matched that energy.