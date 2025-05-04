Why Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Won't Be At The 2025 Met Gala
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée made a bit of a splash at the 2024 Met Gala, with Lauren Sánchez, in particular, rocking a look we just can't stop talking about. According to recent reports, however, the celebrity couple will actually be sitting out the 2025 iteration of the event — and there's apparently a pretty understandable reason why. Page Six revealed that Bezos and Sánchez are currently making preparations for their lavish wedding, which is being planned as a massive, star-studded, three-day affair that will take place in Venice, Italy later this coming June — putting to bed the rumors that Bezos and Sánchez had already secretly wed in Colorado back in November 2024.
A source confirmed that they would not be attending the Met Gala this year as a result. And, while it's unclear if their wedding the following month is the sole reason for this, it's safe to assume that it at least influenced the couple's decision. After all, planning a wedding is enough of a logistical nightmare even when it's only one day long and not happening overseas with a load of A-listers likely to be in attendance.
But even with the future Mr. and Mrs. Bezos taking a raincheck, the 2025 Met Gala will have no shortage of star power — nor fashion, for that matter. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." And, as Vogue detailed, the hosts include Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, championship race-car driver Lewis Hamilton, Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, Grammy-winning singer Pharrell Williams, and of course Met Gala staple Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue. Aside from Wintour, there's no word yet on whether any of them are also invited to the wedding.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos reportedly want major coverage for their wedding
The logistics of planning a wedding aside, it's actually somewhat surprising that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez won't be attending the Met Gala this year. After all, it would be the perfect opportunity to cozy up to Anna Wintour. According to Page Six's report, the celebrity couple is dying to have their wedding featured in Vogue itself. An insider dished that Bezos and Sánchez are currently in talks with Wintour about giving Vogue the exclusive rights to cover their big day, though nothing has been finalized as of this writing.
Granted, Bezos and his fiancée missing the Met Gala is unlikely to sour the deal too much, seeing as how the Amazon founder has a longstanding working relationship with both Wintour and the fashion bible. Besides, as the source excitedly professed, "It makes sense to have the biggest wedding of the year covered in Vogue." As for the festivities themselves, while Bezos and Sánchez's reported list of guests seems to hint that they're somewhat over their Trump era, both Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are slated to attend.
Bezos is reportedly on the outs with Donald Trump over his tariff policies, though the first daughter going to the wedding shouldn't be too awkward — unless, of course, Tom Brady, who Ivanka was rumored to be romantically involved with at one point, is also invited.