Why Lauren Sánchez And Jeff Bezos Won't Be At The 2025 Met Gala

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée made a bit of a splash at the 2024 Met Gala, with Lauren Sánchez, in particular, rocking a look we just can't stop talking about. According to recent reports, however, the celebrity couple will actually be sitting out the 2025 iteration of the event — and there's apparently a pretty understandable reason why. Page Six revealed that Bezos and Sánchez are currently making preparations for their lavish wedding, which is being planned as a massive, star-studded, three-day affair that will take place in Venice, Italy later this coming June — putting to bed the rumors that Bezos and Sánchez had already secretly wed in Colorado back in November 2024.

A source confirmed that they would not be attending the Met Gala this year as a result. And, while it's unclear if their wedding the following month is the sole reason for this, it's safe to assume that it at least influenced the couple's decision. After all, planning a wedding is enough of a logistical nightmare even when it's only one day long and not happening overseas with a load of A-listers likely to be in attendance.

But even with the future Mr. and Mrs. Bezos taking a raincheck, the 2025 Met Gala will have no shortage of star power — nor fashion, for that matter. This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." And, as Vogue detailed, the hosts include Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, championship race-car driver Lewis Hamilton, Grammy-nominated rapper A$AP Rocky, Grammy-winning singer Pharrell Williams, and of course Met Gala staple Anna Wintour, the legendary editor-in-chief of Vogue. Aside from Wintour, there's no word yet on whether any of them are also invited to the wedding.