Rare Times Erin Burnett's Killer Bod Was On Full Display

News anchor Erin Burnett is one of several CNN stars who have drastically transformed their appearance over the years. But if you're watching Burnett on a show like "OutFront," you're typically only going to be seeing her speaking to the camera as she sits behind a desk. But what you may not know about Burnett is that there have been a few, albeit rare times where she's been able to flaunt her killer bod, unobstructed by the studio furniture and accentuated by stylish outfits.

One such instance came during the 2017 Turner Upfront at Madison Square Garden, when the beloved TV personality donned a slim-fitting, knee-length orange dress. And though the event took place in May, the CNN anchor seemed to be channeling a bit of Halloween energy, paring the garment with black high heels.