Rare Times Erin Burnett's Killer Bod Was On Full Display
News anchor Erin Burnett is one of several CNN stars who have drastically transformed their appearance over the years. But if you're watching Burnett on a show like "OutFront," you're typically only going to be seeing her speaking to the camera as she sits behind a desk. But what you may not know about Burnett is that there have been a few, albeit rare times where she's been able to flaunt her killer bod, unobstructed by the studio furniture and accentuated by stylish outfits.
One such instance came during the 2017 Turner Upfront at Madison Square Garden, when the beloved TV personality donned a slim-fitting, knee-length orange dress. And though the event took place in May, the CNN anchor seemed to be channeling a bit of Halloween energy, paring the garment with black high heels.
Erin Burnett tested the red dress effect in 2011
2011 was a big year for CNN's Erin Burnett, as that October marked the debut of her long-running show "OutFront." Ahead of the big premiere, CNN hosted a launch party at Robert — a restaurant situated on top of the Museum of Arts and Design in New York — in late September. The guest of honor turned up sporting a chic, knee-length red dress with flesh-colored heels. And while the dress wasn't nearly as form-fitting as the orange one that Burnett donned for the Turner Upfront six years later, the small slit in the hem added just a touch of spice, without pushing the envelope too much and landing on Burnett's list of controversial moments as a result.
Erin Burnett rocked an LBD in her pre-CNN days
Given the stylish looks she rocked in 2011 and 2017, respectively, it's safe to say that Erin Burnett has an affinity for the warmer end of the color spectrum when it comes time to strut her stuff at glitzy events. However, the CNN stalwart also proved back in 2006 that she was more than capable of appreciating a classic little black dress as well. That year, Burnett was photographed alongside Daniel Burnett and Gail Sue Herrera at a benefit for Autism Speaks in New York. The V-neckline was complemented nicely by her similarly-shaped necklace, which drew the eyeline down. Of course, this was before the prolific reporter's tenure with CNN even began, as she was still employed by CNBC at the time.
Erin Burnett posed for a photo with a feminist icon
Erin Burnett may usually be sat behind a desk when she's hosting "OutFront," but viewers occasionally get some behind-the-scenes snapshots from within the CNN studio itself where she's more visible. One example came in March 2023, when Burnett proudly posed for a photo with feminist icon Nadya Tolokonnikova, founder of Russian rock band and activist group Pussy Riot. Tolokonnikova, who once spent two years in prison for her criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was a guest on "OutFront" in honor of International Women's Day. In the photo, there's a nice contrast of styles. Burnett is sporting a dark green dress with flesh-colored heels, while Tolokonnikova is rocking an all-black outfit with matching fishnets and pink combat boots.