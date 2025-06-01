Why Nicole Kidman Always Hides This One Natural Feature
Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has undergone an absolutely gorgeous hair transformation over the years. The way she styles her beautiful mane has continually evolved as she's reinvented herself throughout he Hollywood career, with one recent example being her spotlight-stealing new 'do at the 2025 Met Gala. Kidman's ever-evolving hair can partially be attributed to the fact that she's known to change her appearance dramatically in order to fit a specific on-screen role. That being said, if you're watching the megastar in a TV show or movie, there's a pretty good chance you're not seeing her real hair at all. This begs the question of why she always hides her natural locks beneath a wig.
Kidman spoke about her willingness to adopt an entirely different look to play a particular character during an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in 2019. "I see it as what's necessary for the character to be authentic," the "Destroyer" star said, adding, "You know, there's different characters, and there's different ways in which you portray their life." When asked about her wigs and which was her favorite, Kidman revealed, "Well, I'm using my own hair now, so I think that's probably my favorite." The actress did talk about her hair a little bit more, but then abruptly ended the interview. Notably, this wasn't the first time Kidman had shut down discussion about her wigs. Looking at some of her other comments, however, we can potentially piece together why she has chosen them over her natural hair in so many projects.
Nicole Kidman likely started wearing wigs to protect her natural hair
Nicole Kidman's March 2019 appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" was at least the second instance of the "Batman Forever" star getting a bit short when asked about her hair. Kidman has also been asked to rank her wigs during a panel at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2018. In one of her shadiest moments, the actress replied, "That's an awful question. I'm shutting that question down" (via X, formerly Twitter). Kidman was laughing when she said that, but we're definitely noticing a pattern here.
It turns out, Kidman has a perfectly understandable (and very practical) reason for choosing the wig route when it comes to embodying the eclectic characters she portrays, and that's that she clearly just wants to protect her natural hair from any unnecessary damage. On multiple occasions, Kidman has expressed regret over how much she would straighten or otherwise alter her naturally curly hair in the past.
"I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair. I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that," Kidman told Australia's Who Magazine in April 2017, adding that she wanted her curls back after she "tortured them to death." Kidman echoed this sentiment while speaking with Refinery29 in June 2018, saying, "I had that hair. I shouldn't have abused my hair. I loved that hair. What was I thinking? I'm working on getting that hair again."