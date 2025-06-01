Why Nicole Kidman Always Hides This One Natural Feature

Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman has undergone an absolutely gorgeous hair transformation over the years. The way she styles her beautiful mane has continually evolved as she's reinvented herself throughout he Hollywood career, with one recent example being her spotlight-stealing new 'do at the 2025 Met Gala. Kidman's ever-evolving hair can partially be attributed to the fact that she's known to change her appearance dramatically in order to fit a specific on-screen role. That being said, if you're watching the megastar in a TV show or movie, there's a pretty good chance you're not seeing her real hair at all. This begs the question of why she always hides her natural locks beneath a wig.

Kidman spoke about her willingness to adopt an entirely different look to play a particular character during an appearance on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show" in 2019. "I see it as what's necessary for the character to be authentic," the "Destroyer" star said, adding, "You know, there's different characters, and there's different ways in which you portray their life." When asked about her wigs and which was her favorite, Kidman revealed, "Well, I'm using my own hair now, so I think that's probably my favorite." The actress did talk about her hair a little bit more, but then abruptly ended the interview. Notably, this wasn't the first time Kidman had shut down discussion about her wigs. Looking at some of her other comments, however, we can potentially piece together why she has chosen them over her natural hair in so many projects.