Nicole Kidman's Shadiest Moments

A case can be made that Nicole Kidman officially made it in the entertainment industry when she became an internet meme. She made headlines at the highly coveted Oscars ceremony in 2017, but not because she won any awards. Instead, the camera panned over to Kidman while she and her contemporaries were in the middle of a standing ovation. The brief clip made Kidman the talk of the night — she was seen uncomfortably clapping her hands like a seal (one of the many awkward Oscars moments that were caught on camera). Needless to say, the video especially caught fire quickly on the internet, and Kidman experienced a new type of stardom when she became a viral sensation overnight.

It turns out the reason for Kidman's clap was that she had huge rings on her fingers at the time, and she simply didn't want to damage her jewelry. Still, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen had to approach the topic when they hosted CNN's "New Year's Eve Live" broadcast in 2018. It almost seemed like Kidman came ready with a response when speaking to the on-air personalities about her Oscars gaff. "I wish that there were more important things to be concerned about or that people were focused on more important things than that sort of clapping," Kidman told them (via E! News).

After the interview ended, it didn't take long for Cohen to realize that he'd been roasted by Kidman in a very polite manner. "That was so cool that Nicole Kidman joined in," he said. "I think she just shaded me a little bit." But in case there was any lingering doubt in Cohen's mind, Cooper was there to let his broadcast partner know, "Well yeah, she did. Yes."

