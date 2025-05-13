Nicole Kidman's Gorgeous Hair Transformation

Nicole Kidman likely wouldn't be quite the star she is without her memorable look, and that includes her ever-changing hairstyle. After all, we pay attention to celebrities for many reasons. Following the ins and outs of their romances, for example, can show us what successful relationships look like ... or give us models for what we definitely want to avoid. Sometimes, we revel in their artistry — celebrating the work they've given fans — and that's certainly true for Kidman. We can also look to them for fashion inspiration, which is no small thing! Celebs give us examples not just of what we want to look like, but how we want to present ourselves to the world.

Kidman's hair has been a reliable source of interest and discussion since the beginning of her career, even as her star has risen to the uppermost echelons imaginable. Fans were interested in her red ringlet curls back when she was starring in movies with Tom Cruise, and they're still fascinated now that Kidman has grown-up daughters with Keith Urban and wears her hair straighter and blonder. From her early years in Australia to some of the biggest films in Hollywood to the eternal question of when she's wearing a wig, Kidman's gorgeous hair transformation has played out on the world stage. Read on for a look back at some of her most memorable looks.