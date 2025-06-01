What Usha Vance Really Looks Like Going Makeup-Free

Usha Vance's style couldn't be anymore different in comparison to the Trump women. Whereas her contemporaries are all about blond hair and glamor, the second lady of the United States has often stood out with a more minimalist approach to fashion. She's a MAGA recruit who usually appears in public without hair dye, heavy foundation, or sky-high eyelashes. Oftentimes, she might even wear less makeup than JD Vance if her husband rocks eyeliner like the rumors suggest. This means that Usha doesn't have to worry about being too unrecognizable going makeup-free like other Republican women such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance. On X in 2022, JD posted a picture of his wife and their infant daughter. In the snapshot, there isn't a trace of any cosmetics to tweak Usha's look. Unsurprisingly, she looks just as stunning here as she does with makeup.

The lack of makeup has little effect on Usha's face, since she's not too reliant on it in her day-to-day life. She also flaunts her gray streaks as proudly as Tulsi Gabbard does, so her hairdo is as natural as it typically is, just casually pulled back. In typical Usha fashion, she doesn't seem dressed to impress, but rather dressed to blend in. Ironically, that just makes her more of a standout in the MAGA-inspired Republican party.