What Usha Vance Really Looks Like Going Makeup-Free
Usha Vance's style couldn't be anymore different in comparison to the Trump women. Whereas her contemporaries are all about blond hair and glamor, the second lady of the United States has often stood out with a more minimalist approach to fashion. She's a MAGA recruit who usually appears in public without hair dye, heavy foundation, or sky-high eyelashes. Oftentimes, she might even wear less makeup than JD Vance if her husband rocks eyeliner like the rumors suggest. This means that Usha doesn't have to worry about being too unrecognizable going makeup-free like other Republican women such as Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance. On X in 2022, JD posted a picture of his wife and their infant daughter. In the snapshot, there isn't a trace of any cosmetics to tweak Usha's look. Unsurprisingly, she looks just as stunning here as she does with makeup.
Baby's first Skyline. (She loved it!) pic.twitter.com/QVlccwjHql
— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 29, 2022
The lack of makeup has little effect on Usha's face, since she's not too reliant on it in her day-to-day life. She also flaunts her gray streaks as proudly as Tulsi Gabbard does, so her hairdo is as natural as it typically is, just casually pulled back. In typical Usha fashion, she doesn't seem dressed to impress, but rather dressed to blend in. Ironically, that just makes her more of a standout in the MAGA-inspired Republican party.
Some online users have a suggestion for Usha Vance's beauty routine
Usha Vance's relatable appearance hasn't gone unnoticed by her supporters. On X in January 2025, journalist Javeria Siddique gushed about the Yale University alum's constant display of authenticity. "One thing I admire about Usha Vance is her self-acceptance and confidence in her natural beauty, embracing her grey hair and complexion without feeling the need for cosmetic enhancements," Siddique wrote. But although others agreed with the sentiment, there was one X user who felt Vance's natural 'do aged her considerably, and a slight change in hairstyle might go a long way. "She exudes class and elegance BUT I wish she would just dye her hair though, it just makes her look much older than she really is," they posted, adding, "I thought she was in her late 40's [sic] but she's only 39!"
Others online offered similar tips, although they received pushback from fans who asserted Vance was more comfortable with the gray than they were. "For some younger women, it's just easier to embrace the gray instead of going for touch ups every two to three weeks," a commenter on X defended. Unfortunately for her hair critics, Vance prefers to keep her hair gray. Her suddenly dyeing it would be something of a shock for Vance's complete and stunning style transformation.