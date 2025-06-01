Melania Trump Cared More About Donald's Rumored Cheating Habits Than She Let On
Melania Trump has seemingly remained by Donald Trump's side despite the affair rumors plaguing him and his family. But in the first lady's case, it's easier to turn a blind eye to the rumors when she doesn't believe them. Or that's what she's claimed, at least. In an interview with ABC News, Melania asserted that the cheating allegations were barely background noise to her. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she said. However, the former model was reportedly not always willing to wave away Donald's alleged transgressions. Ronald Kessler added more smoke to the cheating rumors in his book "The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game."
In a much earlier phase of their relationship, Melania caught Donald's ex-girlfriend Kara Young exiting his apartment. The sight alone was almost enough for Melania to walk away from Donald for good. "He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him," Kessler said in an interview with People. "She said, 'Screw that, I don't care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,' and she called [Donald's former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back." But this obviously wasn't the last Donald heard from Melania. In fact, it's rumored that the president only became more attracted to Melania after she broke up with him.
But their romance wasn't the only thing that didn't end, as more cheating allegations would continue to stalk Melania's relationship with Donald for years to come. Whether or not the affair rumors still affect her, Melania decided a long time ago to take the good with the bad when it came to marrying the real estate mogul.
How Melania Trump reportedly got Donald Trump back after these affair rumors
As time passed, Melania Trump's approach to Donald Trump's alleged affairs changed. After rumors emerged that Stormy Daniels was one of the women Donald had an affair with, Melania didn't walk away. However, if the reports are true, she didn't take the allegations kindly, either. Melania allegedly got even with her husband by having a rumored fling with Hank Siemers. She also may have intentionally embarrassed "The Apprentice" star in a subtle yet highly effective manner. According to former first lady press secretary Stephanie Grisham, Donald expected Melania to accompany him on an overseas trip in 2018. But Melania chose to fly back to their Mar-a-Lago home instead, which was a statement against the president's cheating scandal at the time. "I think she was pissed at Trump and wanted him to be a little humiliated that she took off," Grisham said in the book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden" (via People).
Since then, there have been even more worrying signs that Melania's marriage to Donald is on the rocks. Melania has been maintaining more distance from Donald during his second term as president, so much so that it's considered rare when she and her husband make a joint public appearance. Melania has claimed in the past that she planned on limiting her presence in the White House to focus on being a mother, which was her main priority. But with whispers floating around that her marriage with Donald is for show and the two live separately, maybe the affair rumors have finally taken their toll.