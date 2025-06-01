Melania Trump Cared More About Donald's Rumored Cheating Habits Than She Let On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Melania Trump has seemingly remained by Donald Trump's side despite the affair rumors plaguing him and his family. But in the first lady's case, it's easier to turn a blind eye to the rumors when she doesn't believe them. Or that's what she's claimed, at least. In an interview with ABC News, Melania asserted that the cheating allegations were barely background noise to her. "I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she said. However, the former model was reportedly not always willing to wave away Donald's alleged transgressions. Ronald Kessler added more smoke to the cheating rumors in his book "The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game."

In a much earlier phase of their relationship, Melania caught Donald's ex-girlfriend Kara Young exiting his apartment. The sight alone was almost enough for Melania to walk away from Donald for good. "He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him," Kessler said in an interview with People. "She said, 'Screw that, I don't care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,' and she called [Donald's former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back." But this obviously wasn't the last Donald heard from Melania. In fact, it's rumored that the president only became more attracted to Melania after she broke up with him.

But their romance wasn't the only thing that didn't end, as more cheating allegations would continue to stalk Melania's relationship with Donald for years to come. Whether or not the affair rumors still affect her, Melania decided a long time ago to take the good with the bad when it came to marrying the real estate mogul.