Usha & Melania Can't Hide Icy Feelings Toward Each Other In Uncomfortable Photo Op

Usha Vance brought back her most daring look yet when she met with Melania Trump at the National Gallery of Art. The pair came together for the Senate Spouses Luncheon on May 21, where Melania touched on topics such as her hopes and plans for the children of the United States. However, it was the women's awkward poses that became the biggest topic of conversation after the historic event. Ironically, the two have never looked further apart than they did during perhaps the most passive-aggressive photo-op in history on the White House's Instagram page. There's no hand-shaking, hugging, or any traces of warmth between FLOTUS and SLOTUS as they stand together. And although shoulder-to-shoulder, it seems they're making their best effort not to come into physical contact with each other by desperately leaving a small but significant gap between them.

What makes the image even more uncomfortable is their rigid poses and forced smiles that expose just how unnatural they are around each other. We're pretty sure they're secretly crying for help — you can almost hear them through the picture. And while a few MAGA fans wasted no time gushing over the image, plenty of others noticed the icy vibe the frozen Trump and Vance gave off. "Love how they stand next to each other awkwardly, so humanizing," one user wrote. "I like how they don't even touch. It looks uncomfortable," another poster added. For one commenter, the picture basically confirmed what we all suspected about Trump and Vance all along. "They HATE each other," they said.