Usha Vance And Melania Trump Have One Major Thing In Common
As the two met at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Melania Trump and Usha Vance seemed to come from different worlds. Melania is a former model turned first lady thanks to Donald Trump's 2016 win while Usha, the wife of Trump's new running mate J.D. Vance, is a prestigious attorney with a decorated law career. However, the two had one thing in common: They were not entirely thrilled at the prospect of their spouses winning the election.
According to The Daily Beast, Usha rarely discussed politics even after her husband became a U.S. senator. Prior to J.D. joining the Trump ticket, Usha was asked how she felt about him being on the short list, and she didn't exactly have an enthusiastic response for The New York Times. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in J.D., and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life."
Similarly, Melania is not in a hurry to return to the White House and has reportedly put limits on her first lady role if she's forced back into the position. "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7," a source told Page Six in July 2024. However, both women have shown that they will back their husbands when needed.
Usha Vance quit her job to support J.D.
While Usha Vance may have initially seemed reluctant about J.D. Vance becoming Trump's running mate, she did quit her job at a law firm to support her husband on the campaign trail. "Usha has informed us she has decided to leave the firm," the company said in a statement to CNN on July 15, 2024. "Usha has been an excellent lawyer and colleague, and we thank her for her years of work and wish her the best in her future career."
Usha's decision to stop practicing law was a surprise given she also seemed apprehensive talking to Fox News about getting swept into presidential politics. "I don't know that anyone is ever ready for that kind of scrutiny," she said in June 2024 as J.D. continued to be a VP contender. "I think we found the first campaign that he embarked on to be a shock. It was so different from anything we'd ever done before. But it was an adventure."
Clearly, Usha chose to fully support her husband's bid for the White House. However, nothing could be more surprising than Melania Trump actually showing up to the RNC.
Melania Trump came out of hiding
After spending most of the year avoiding the public eye, including never once supporting her husband in court, Melania Trump made a surprise appearance at the 2024 RNC and joined Donald on stage as he officially accepted the Republican nomination. Of course, Trump had just survived an assassination attempt a few days prior, and Melania is all about appearances. It would not look good if she shirked the key event after the near-death experience.
However, Donald couldn't help but work in a dig at his wife's absence from the campaign trail and everything else happening in his life. "On this journey I am deeply honored to be joined by my amazing wife, Melania. Melania, thank you very much," Trump said from the RNC stage (via X, formerly known as Twitter). "You also did something really beautiful. A letter to America, calling for national unity, and it really took the Republican Party by surprise." Was Trump implying that no one expected Melania to care that he'd been shot? It sure seemed that way, and it wouldn't be the first time he's hinted at much.
During a fundraiser in 2019, Politico reports that Trump recalled meeting the wife of Congressman Steve Scalise after he survived a shooting. "Cried her eyes out when I met her at the hospital that fateful day ... I mean not many wives would react that way to tragedy, I know mine wouldn't." Welcome to the underside of the bus, Melania!