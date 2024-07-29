Usha Vance And Melania Trump Have One Major Thing In Common

As the two met at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Melania Trump and Usha Vance seemed to come from different worlds. Melania is a former model turned first lady thanks to Donald Trump's 2016 win while Usha, the wife of Trump's new running mate J.D. Vance, is a prestigious attorney with a decorated law career. However, the two had one thing in common: They were not entirely thrilled at the prospect of their spouses winning the election.

According to The Daily Beast, Usha rarely discussed politics even after her husband became a U.S. senator. Prior to J.D. joining the Trump ticket, Usha was asked how she felt about him being on the short list, and she didn't exactly have an enthusiastic response for The New York Times. "I'm not raring to change anything about our lives right now, but I believe in J.D., and I really love him, and so we'll just sort of see what happens with our life."

Similarly, Melania is not in a hurry to return to the White House and has reportedly put limits on her first lady role if she's forced back into the position. "Melania has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7," a source told Page Six in July 2024. However, both women have shown that they will back their husbands when needed.

