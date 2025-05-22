Usha Vance Brings Back Her Most Daring Look For Rare Outing With Melania Trump

After an oft-discussed absence from Washington, D.C., during her husband's second presidential term, First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance at the Senate Spouses Luncheon on May 21, 2025. Hosted at the National Gallery of Art, Melania discussed her work with Fostering the Future, which aims to set children in foster care up for future career success and is part of the BE BEST program she kicked off during Donald Trump's first term. Melania called getting to speak about her work with BE BEST "an honor" on Instagram. In addition to the spouses of senators, Melania also rubbed elbows with Second Lady Usha Vance during the event, as seen in one of the social media pictures. What stood out the most in the pic of the first and second ladies was Vance's daring blue dress — one she dusted off from her closet to wear again.

Vance first wore the bright blue dress from Badgley Mischka at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. It's a bolder look than her usual fashion pieces (such as her black, strangely sleeved dress to meet Pope Leo XIV), since the curved neckline means one of the sleeves hangs off Vance's shoulder and shows a little skin. The rich blue color is also a fashion win, unlike some of the second lady's looks that missed the mark.