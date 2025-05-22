Usha Vance Brings Back Her Most Daring Look For Rare Outing With Melania Trump
After an oft-discussed absence from Washington, D.C., during her husband's second presidential term, First Lady Melania Trump made an appearance at the Senate Spouses Luncheon on May 21, 2025. Hosted at the National Gallery of Art, Melania discussed her work with Fostering the Future, which aims to set children in foster care up for future career success and is part of the BE BEST program she kicked off during Donald Trump's first term. Melania called getting to speak about her work with BE BEST "an honor" on Instagram. In addition to the spouses of senators, Melania also rubbed elbows with Second Lady Usha Vance during the event, as seen in one of the social media pictures. What stood out the most in the pic of the first and second ladies was Vance's daring blue dress — one she dusted off from her closet to wear again.
Vance first wore the bright blue dress from Badgley Mischka at the Republican National Convention in July 2024. It's a bolder look than her usual fashion pieces (such as her black, strangely sleeved dress to meet Pope Leo XIV), since the curved neckline means one of the sleeves hangs off Vance's shoulder and shows a little skin. The rich blue color is also a fashion win, unlike some of the second lady's looks that missed the mark.
Usha Vance seems to be finding her fashion footing
Fans online raved about Usha Vance's dress at the Senate Spouses Luncheon. It seems that the more Usha settles into her second lady position, the more fashion risks she takes. Some aren't so successful — like her drab sneakers that continue to make an appearance. However, others are hits, such as Usha's sleeveless dress for the Military Mothers' Celebration that JD Vance seemed to love.
Fashion is something the former lawyer admittedly didn't pay too much attention to before her husband's job promotion. In an interview with The Free Press, Usha said, "For what it's worth, my reception into this world — and I'm not from a particularly wealthy background, not from a very fashion-oriented background personally or professionally — has been really positive." She explained that beforehand, her closet consisted of clothes for an outdoorsy working mom. "And then, a switch flipped," Usha added, "and it's not like it came with a whole new wardrobe and stylist and everything."
Still, she seems to be acclimating fairly well to the new spotlight (and scrutiny of her looks). However, rumors of trouble in paradise have been brewing, and JD's Mother's Day cold shoulder didn't help divorce speculation.