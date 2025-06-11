The Burning Question About Trump That Even High Schoolers Want The Answer

Donald Trump navigates politics like he navigates a reality TV show — prioritizing spectacle over facts, causing controversy for attention, and utilizing full glam for public appearances. For years, Trump's makeup has made just as many headlines as his politics. A gust of wind at a campaign rally in Michigan in 2020 lifted the president's hair high enough to reveal the stark contrast between his orange face and pale hairline, while Trump's greasy hair wisps and caked-on makeup for his 2025 TIME cover had everyone roasting him. The world has become accustomed to the head of state's tangerine exterior so much so that a jarring makeup-free White House outing in 2025 showed Trump's age.

One reason Trump possibly uses makeup is to conceal his rosacea, and he supposedly changed the White House lighting settings to keep his orange visage from being so noticeable while he's being filmed. However, it seems there isn't enough lighting technology in the world to make him look natural. All in all, the president is not fooling anyone, especially a group of teenagers on a visit to the Capitol, who had one very specific question about Trump's appearance.

In May 2025, a group of high schoolers met with GOP Congressman Representative Brian Jack at the Capitol. During a Q&A, one student asked a question that was obscured by their own giggling. When Jack couldn't understand and asked the teenager to repeat the question, several students called out, "Why is he [Trump] so orange?" (via X). Leave it to teenagers to be as direct as possible.