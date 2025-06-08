The Truth Behind The Rachael Ray Show's Final Days
Rachael Ray electrified audiences for almost 20 years as the host of her syndicated daytime talk show "The Rachael Ray Show." But in 2023, the professional cook suddenly announced that it was coming to an end after 17 seasons. "Thank you to all of our guests — and to you, our dear viewers, who we love so very much — for helping us make so many amazing memories," an Instagram tribute from the show's account read. Before any rumors about Rachael Ray could circulate, the Food Network star told Deadline, "I've made the decision that it is time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."
After playing host for almost two decades, she felt it was finally time for her to produce her own projects, which would crucially allow her to have more creative control. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution," Ray explained. "That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios." The TV personality established Free Food Studios in 2023, with her long-time collaborators Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Their output was stagnant for some time, but now, with the help of a big network, the company is thriving.
Rachael Ray is still active on TV
In 2024, Rachael Ray made a deal with A+E Networks to form a joint programming venture, with A+E taking a 50% stake in Free Food Studios. At the time of the deal, the network had ordered nearly 300 episodes of Ray-based content, as reported by Variety. You can now see the beloved TV personality's face all over A+E's FYI Network, in shows such as "Rachael Ray in Tuscany" and "Meals in Minutes." Her reintegration onto the small screen gained traction online, but not always for the right reasons. Clips from the professional cook's shows had fans worried over Rachael Ray's unrecognizable appearance. Followers of her Instagram are concerned for her health while internet doctors are diagnosing her with illnesses, steroid use, and even alcoholism. Though Ray has had a slew of health problems in her lifetime, nothing about her latest potential issues has been confirmed.
Diehard fans might miss the old Ray, who they watched every day on "The Rachael Ray Show." That's why rachaelrayshow.com was so necessary for the nostalgia of old clips and memorable recipes. However, as of this writing, attempting to visit the website will redirect you to cbs.com, marking the end of the domain. The host posted on Instagram to confirm: "Rachaelrayshow.com website has officially signed off." She added, "So if you've been bookmarking recipes from the old days, don't worry — you can still find all your favorites (plus plenty of new ones from my current shows!) over at rachaelray.com."