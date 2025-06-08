The Truth Behind The Rachael Ray Show's Final Days

Rachael Ray electrified audiences for almost 20 years as the host of her syndicated daytime talk show "The Rachael Ray Show." But in 2023, the professional cook suddenly announced that it was coming to an end after 17 seasons. "Thank you to all of our guests — and to you, our dear viewers, who we love so very much — for helping us make so many amazing memories," an Instagram tribute from the show's account read. Before any rumors about Rachael Ray could circulate, the Food Network star told Deadline, "I've made the decision that it is time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career."

After playing host for almost two decades, she felt it was finally time for her to produce her own projects, which would crucially allow her to have more creative control. "My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution," Ray explained. "That is why I am looking forward to putting all my energies into my recently announced production arm, Free Food Studios." The TV personality established Free Food Studios in 2023, with her long-time collaborators Brian Flanagan, Anthony Amoia, and Sean Lee. Their output was stagnant for some time, but now, with the help of a big network, the company is thriving.