Tragic Details About Fixer Upper's Clint Harp

Despite being synonymous with Waco, Texas, Clint Harp actually grew up between Georgia and North Carolina. After his parents divorced, he spent most of his time with his mother and stepfather, constantly moving as his stepdad tried to find work. Speaking with Austin American-Statesman in 2018, Harp recalled how he was always the new kid in class and had to rely on humor to try to fit in. Not only did he consider himself a nerdy misfit, but as his family struggled to make ends meet, he was often wearing hand-me-downs rather than the latest fads like his classmates. Indeed, he could still recall one particular day when he arrived home to find a black garbage bag full of clothing which a kind neighbor had dropped off for them.

Harp offered additional insight into his childhood during an interview with the Houston Chronicle, noting, "We had what we needed but we never had more than that – and by 'needed' it was the absolute basics." Indeed, when he was around 9, he found himself sleeping in an unusual spot. His family had moved to Asheville, North Carolina and Harp was given the entire basement to himself, until mildew was discovered. "My mom converted the dining room upstairs into my bedroom," he recalled. "She hung a sheet over the doorways and said that would be my bedroom." Despite the hardship, though, Harp sees his upbringing as a positive. "I'm not ashamed of those days because they made me who I am," he mused.