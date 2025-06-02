Tara Reid Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation
There's no doubt that the cast of American Pie looks different today, especially given that the cult classic was released all the way back in 1999. However, one cast member in particular is worrying fans for her drastic transformation. Tara Reid, who played the romantic, quick-witted Vicky Lathum, reminisced about another of her famed roles in "Josie and the Pussycats" at Comic Con Revolution in March 2025. The interview went viral on TikTok, with many users commenting their concerns about Reid's appearance.
"No way this is Tara Reid," one person wrote in the comment section. "What happened to Tara Reid, like seriously," another said. One other user asserted: "I would never have recognized Tara reid! Not even saying she looks bad, she just looks like... not Tara Reid." Reid's changing looks have been chronicled throughout her Hollywood career. From botched boob jobs to potential cosmetic alterations to her face, Tara Reid has gone under the knife plenty of times, which may account for her ever-changing appearance.
The botched boob job that led to Tara Reid's most awkward red carpet moment
The story of Tara Reid's plastic surgery debacles starts in 2004. While walking the red carpet at a party for Sean "Diddy" Combs, Reid accidentally flashed the sea of paparazzi. Her nip slip caused a stir in tabloids, due to the unique and unnatural oblong shape of her nipple. In 2006, she told Us Weekly that a botched breast augmentation left her areola wonky. She requested "big Bs...he gave me Cs and I didn't want them." Fortunately for Reid, a skilled plastic surgeon later fixed her stretched skin, reforming her nipple back to its original shape.
Tara Reid's lipo fiasco
Chatter about her plastic surgery procedures aren't just rumors—Tara Reid has had more than one confirmed trip to the plastic surgeon. The occasional cropped shirt can reveal the scars from another botched alteration Reid had done in the early 2000s. In 2004, Reid underwent a contouring procedure that left her stomach distorted. "My stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing," she told Us Weekly at the time (via CBS News). "I had a hernia, this huge bump next to my bellybutton." Dr. Steven Svehlak, who fixed her breast augmentation, also resculpted her abdomen. However, in some light, Reid's stomach looks covered in uneven splotches due to the aftermath of her liposuction.
Recent movie premieres show a different Reid
After her years-long Hollywood hiatus, Tara Reid finally came back strutting down a red carpet, but her appearance was shocking. At the March 2025 premiere for the horror film "Pabrik Gula," Reid's skin looked unnaturally smooth to some. Her wrinkle-free smile was cause for speculation that "The Big Lebowski" actor had (more?) work done on her face. Reid's plump lips may be an indicator of lip fillers and her motionless forehead, a sign of Botox. "Anyone wanna guess who this is??" an X user posted above a photo of the star. "I got nuttin" another replied. Looks like her nips and tucks have given her a whole new face.
Fans worry about Tara Reid's weight
It's not just her face, either — fans are dumbfounded over Tara Reid's figure. In recent years, Reid has been scrutinized by critics over her weight, or lack thereof. In 2023, "Extra" host Billy Bush called her "too skinny." However, the "American Pie" alum clapped back at the chatter that she doesn't look like herself. "If you were overweight, then they can't say anything because then that's bullying. But it's the same thing if you're skinny. That's still bullying, too," she told the Los Angeles Inquisitor in 2023. She also denied the rumors that she has ever struggled with anorexia or bulimia. "Pick on me again on something else, but not one those two things, because it's not right."