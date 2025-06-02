Tara Reid Is Unrecognizable After Rumored Plastic Surgery Transformation

There's no doubt that the cast of American Pie looks different today, especially given that the cult classic was released all the way back in 1999. However, one cast member in particular is worrying fans for her drastic transformation. Tara Reid, who played the romantic, quick-witted Vicky Lathum, reminisced about another of her famed roles in "Josie and the Pussycats" at Comic Con Revolution in March 2025. The interview went viral on TikTok, with many users commenting their concerns about Reid's appearance.

"No way this is Tara Reid," one person wrote in the comment section. "What happened to Tara Reid, like seriously," another said. One other user asserted: "I would never have recognized Tara reid! Not even saying she looks bad, she just looks like... not Tara Reid." Reid's changing looks have been chronicled throughout her Hollywood career. From botched boob jobs to potential cosmetic alterations to her face, Tara Reid has gone under the knife plenty of times, which may account for her ever-changing appearance.