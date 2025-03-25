What The Cast Of American Pie Looks Like Now

"American Pie" hit theaters more than 25 years ago, revitalizing the sex comedy just in time for the new millennium. The film follows four male students at East Great Falls High School who are desperate to lose their virginity. After they realize that it seems like everyone else at school is getting laid, they pledge to one another that they'll finally take that step into adulthood by prom night. Although, according to director Paul Weitz, it's actually a little more nuanced than that. "I really like the idea that you pretend to be that something and you try to be a good version of that thing," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You might reject that thing; going back to 'American Pie,' they think it's all about getting laid, but actually it's about, how are you going to negotiate moving on in life and not being in high school?"

Advertisement

It's now a classic film that's been referenced thousands of times since, but what made the original movie work was its talented cast. Sure, it's a gross-out sex comedy, but it's also oddly sweet. "American Pie" managed to launch the careers of its talented cast, many of whom have looked back on the movie in the years since the franchise petered out. Here's what the cast of "American Pie" looks like today.