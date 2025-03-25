What The Cast Of American Pie Looks Like Now
"American Pie" hit theaters more than 25 years ago, revitalizing the sex comedy just in time for the new millennium. The film follows four male students at East Great Falls High School who are desperate to lose their virginity. After they realize that it seems like everyone else at school is getting laid, they pledge to one another that they'll finally take that step into adulthood by prom night. Although, according to director Paul Weitz, it's actually a little more nuanced than that. "I really like the idea that you pretend to be that something and you try to be a good version of that thing," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "You might reject that thing; going back to 'American Pie,' they think it's all about getting laid, but actually it's about, how are you going to negotiate moving on in life and not being in high school?"
It's now a classic film that's been referenced thousands of times since, but what made the original movie work was its talented cast. Sure, it's a gross-out sex comedy, but it's also oddly sweet. "American Pie" managed to launch the careers of its talented cast, many of whom have looked back on the movie in the years since the franchise petered out. Here's what the cast of "American Pie" looks like today.
Jason Biggs
In the original "American Pie," Jim (Jason Biggs) is a virgin who's obsessed with sex. He thinks about it all the time, trying to figure out how to have it, what it'll feel like, and just how impressed his buddies will be once he's done it. In an effort to answer some of those questions, Jim gets it on with the pie that gives the movie its name, cementing Biggs' place in pop culture history.
As you could imagine, the actor is not sure about his kids watching the movie. In an interview on "Today," Biggs revealed that someone nearly ruined it when they recognized him on the street. "He comes up to me and he was like, 'Oh my god, you're the guy that blanked the pie!" His children are still young, but they're old enough to know that their dad did something famous with a dessert. "[My son has] asked, what's up with the pie? And I say, oh, it's just the title of the movie."
After "American Pie," Biggs has continued to act. He played Larry Bloom in 30 episodes of "Orange is the New Black," appeared as himself in "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," and even hosted a show called "Jason Biggs' Cash At Your Door," in which he brought a game show to people's houses.
Eugene Levy
Jim's dad (Eugene Levy) is one of the most memorable characters in "American Pie." Even though Jim is terminally virginal, he has a father who doesn't seem to mind his son's interest in sex. Their frank discussions about sexuality are uncomfortable for his hapless son, as those sorts of conversations are for just about every teenager, but it's also sort of sweet how much Jim's dad cares.
Levy was famous before "American Pie" from his work on "SCTV," and he's stayed relevant long after, but "American Pie" is Eugene Levy's most famous role. He told Variety in 2024, "All over the world, the one thing people recognize me for is 'American Pie.' Still to this day, it is crazy how that is the one. It was great fun." He reprised the role in numerous sequels, crossing over from the main series to its straight-to-DVD spinoffs. His son, Dan Levy, has a theory about that, noting that Jim's dad was originally much more crass in the script. "[His performance] warms up Jim's dad and makes him more empathetic and sweeter," Dan said. "That character gave something special to this gross-out comedy and balanced the scales of that movie."
Eugene and Dan Levy went on to create "Schitt's Creek," a beloved sitcom that gave the actor another career-defining role. "There was more of me in that character than anything I have ever done," Eugene told Variety.
Natasha Lyonne
Natasha Lyonne plays Jessica in "American Pie," a girl who offers a sympathetic ear to several of the boys. She's friends with Vicky (Tara Reid) and she wants her friend to have fulfilling sexual experiences, so she offers some advice about how to please women. She also agrees to help Finch (Eddie Kaye Thomas), willing to tell people that he's good at sex — for a fee.
Though Lyonne returned for several sequels, it seems she wasn't a fan. "I was very confused by this movie," she revealed on an episode of "Couch Surfing" (via Entertainment Weekly). "Just this idea of these like straight, white, middle-class kids having this kind of suburban, fratty experience ... speaking as a city kid and a bit of a troublemaker, I did not identify with the experience." She confessed that she came back because of the money, saying, "I'm also very grateful to it because it allowed me to have a huge independent movie career for decades."
In the decades since "American Pie," Natasha Lyonne has undergone a stunning transformation and made a name for herself on streaming television. As the sexually adventurous Nicky, she was one of the breakouts of "Orange Is the New Black." Lyonne parlayed that into Netflix's "Russian Doll," which she co-created, and she also stars on Peacock's mystery show "Poker Face." "I wouldn't go back in time for anything," she told Time in 2023. "I can't tell you that I'm a 100% happy person, but I've never been happier in my whole life."
Jennifer Coolidge
"American Pie" gave the culture many things, but perhaps the most enduring aspect of the franchise is Jennifer Coolidge's performance as Stifler's mom. This was the movie that introduced the concept of a MILF to pop culture. All the boys at East Great Falls High School know that Stifler's mom is hot, and when she finally shows up at the end of the first movie, she turns out to be the reason that Finch finally loses his virginity.
The role did great things for Coolidge, as she explained to Variety. "I got a lot of play being a MILF," she joked. "I got a lot of sexual action from 'American Pie.'"
The actor has had quite the career, going from "Legally Blonde" in 2001 to "The White Lotus" in 2021. In the show's first two seasons, she plays Tanya McQuoid, a larger-than-life woman grieving the loss of her mother. It's a tour-de-force performance that reminded the world how great she is, and it won her two Emmys. "I feel like the coach asked the other actors to let me dribble the ball more," she told Variety. "Give the ball to Jennifer once in a while. I get to shoot now."
Alyson Hannigan
Michelle (Alyson Hannigan) loves to start a story by telling people, "This one time, at band camp." For the most part, the boys in "American Pie" aren't interested in what might've happened to Michelle at band camp. By the end of the movie, however, it becomes clear that there are some truly wild things happening at band camp ... things of a sexual nature that wind up impressing these easily impressed teenage boys.
Hannigan doesn't love when people quote the movie to her, though — especially when she's out with her family. "I'm like, 'Could we just stop there?'" she said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," not wanting her two young daughters to hear all about what her character did at band camp. "I get really panicked and I'm like, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, I know what you're talking about!'"
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star doesn't act too often these days, but she spent much of the decades since "American Pie" on television. After "Buffy," she played Lily on "How I Met Your Mother," a show that lasted for almost 10 years and more than 200 episodes. In 2023, Hannigan twirled out of her comfort zone when she joined "DWTS" ("Dancing with the Stars"), confessing to co-competitor Harry Jowsey on "Boyfriend Material" that it was harder than she expected: "It was so much fun, and I would sign up in a heartbeat for another season, but then, it was so much work!" She added with a laugh, I had to work the hardest because I could not dance!"
Eddie Kaye Thomas
When people see Eddie Kaye Thomas on the street, they have a tendency to remind him of his character Finch's plot from "American Pie." On an episode of "The Late Late Show with James Corden," he revealed, "People look at me and they point, and they yell out, 'Stifler's mom!' ... [That] was not my character. There was a character named that in the movie. I had something to do with that character at the end of the movie, but there was a whole journey before that! It's a character piece!"
After "American Pie," Thomas enjoyed some additional success from starring in the comedic "Harold & Kumar" films. He played David on "How to Make It in America," showed up in "Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist," and starred as Adam in the fifth season of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Thomas also acts onstage, including in a 2023 play, "The Wanderers." Speaking with the Roundabout Theatre Company's Upstage Guide, Thomas said he enjoys finding time for theater in addition to his roles on film and television. "We get to express ourselves in ways we don't get to in everyday life," he said. "It can be a terrifying thing to do, which makes it very exciting to do stage work."
Seann William Scott
One of the main things about "American Pie" is that everyone else seems to be having more sex than the main characters. That includes Steve Stifler, a good-looking jock who takes the leads under his wing ... and also sometimes bullies them relentlessly. Seann William Scott gave one of the film's breakout performances, and he still looks back on Stifler fondly. He told "Inside of You" that he'd be happy to bring the character back someday, reflecting, "When it comes to comedies, that character allowed me to do so much. He could say so many things that were inappropriate, but yet you still kind of loved him."
Scott went on to star in "Dude, Where's My Car?," "Final Destination," "Road Trip," "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Goon," and many more classics. He's also had a successful career on television, including playing Wesley Cole on 15 episodes of "Lethal Weapon" and leading the cast of "Welcome to Flatch." In 2025, Scott's new sitcom "Shifting Gears" premiered on ABC, where he plays a mechanic opposite comedy legend Tim Allen. He told Remind Magazine, "My favorite thing about the show so far is just how different it is from everything I've done. ... It's a wonderful challenge; just totally, totally different."
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Thomas Ian Nicholas's character Kevin was different than the other guys in the "American Pie" cast: He has a girlfriend. Kevin wants to finally seal the deal with his girlfriend Vicky (Tara Reid), but he's unsure where to start. In an interview with 9honey Celebrity, Nicholas said he didn't expect the film to take off the way that it did. "I never would have guessed at the time that we would make four films and it would become a billion dollar franchise and that it would still have a current love, but I'm embracing that full force. I love meeting people that enjoy my work," he said.
These days, Nicholas is a touring musician. His nostalgia act combines original songs with covers of music from the "American Pie" soundtrack, roping in members of bands like Less Than Jake to help him reach fans of "American Pie" with his music. In an interview on Subculture, Nicholas explained that he has no interest in keeping his careers separate. "I'm always open to talking about both," he said.
Chris Klein
Most of the "American Pie" guys are virgins because they're kind of nerdy, but not Oz (Chris Klein). He's a good-natured jock who plays on the school's lacrosse team; however, he's just as unlucky with girls as the other guys are. Klein looks back fondly on the film, noting to Collider that it's been totally natural to check back in with these characters somewhat regularly. "The universe has been incredibly kind to this franchise, in that, organically, the premise of the very first movie lends itself to all of us moving forward and growing up," he said. "The universal themes that the first 'American Pie' deals with -– sex and relationships, and all of those things -– are wonderful."
Since "American Pie," Klein has starred in several seasons of "Wilfred," played Cicada on "The Flash," and appeared in films like "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li." Perhaps most famously, Klein starred in multiple seasons of the hit Netflix show "Sweet Magnolias." He told Nerds & Beyond of his character, Bill Townsend, "He is definitely different than some characters that the majority of my audience would recognize me from. That was what was exciting."
Shannon Elizabeth
Shannon Elizabeth plays Nadia in "American Pie," an exchange student who represents an opportunity for Jim to lose his virginity; however, he messes it all up when he live-streams for the entire school a hidden webcam showing Nadia undressing. These days, Elizabeth recognized just how poorly her scenes have aged, telling Page Six that the role was life-changing but probably wouldn't be made the same way today. "If this had come out after the #MeToo movement, there would definitely be a problem," she said. "I think that it would have gone down differently."
These days, Elizabeth is one of the most successful celebrity poker players in the business. Thanks to her third-place finish in one tournament, for example, she won $125,000. She told "Inside of You" that 'The Secret' [book] helped. "I started really vigorously practicing that, and envisioning and manifesting the outcome and the wins," she said. "If you commit yourself to it and you believe it, it can work." Perhaps "The Secret" is responsible for the stunning transformation of Shannon Elizabeth following "American Pie."
Chris Owen
The four friends in "American Pie" are inspired to launch their lose-our-virginity pact when they realize that even Chuck Sherman (Chris Owen) has had sex. Never mind the fact that he's revealed to be lying — the very idea that a nerdy guy like The Sherminator's getting laid is almost too much for them all to bear. "Originally, i didn't even want to audition. Since i had been in other teen movies i thought it was just [going to] be another of those," Owen revealed to DVDTalk.com.
It's a good thing he auditioned anyway, as the role wound up being a career-defining one. He reprised The Shermanator in several sequels, including "American Pie Presents: Band Camp," one of the franchise's straight-to-DVD spin-offs. While he's had sporadic credits here and there, Owen made headlines in 2014 when he revealed that he'd been working as a waiter. "Life doesn't always go the way you planned," he told NY Daily News. "I get recognized a lot. ... People get excited and it feels good."
Tara Reid
Tara Reid starred as Vicky in "American Pie," the girlfriend of Thomas Ian Nicholas' character Kevin. The role made Reid quite the '90s sex symbol, which she told Fox News was a blessing and a curse. "I'm not just this girl who's 21 and partying in 'American Pie,'" she said. "I'm a woman and I want them to see that I am strong, and I do have a heart and I do care."
The "Sharknado" films gave Reid's career a second wind. She starred throughout the Syfy franchise as a shark-hunting, a**-kicking woman named April. The series gets so crazy that she ends up a cyborg with a power saw for an arm ... as one does. "It's like winning the lottery and it's so freaking awesome to be a part of it," she told Geeks of Doom. "It's so exciting and the fans are so unbelievable and loyal."
These days, though, Reid is perhaps known more as a personality than an actor. In 2023, she took part in "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," a reality show competition that puts celebrities through the paces of various military training exercises.
Mena Suvari
1999 was a big year for Mena Suvari. In addition to her critically acclaimed role as the teenage object of Kevin Spacey's affections in "American Beauty," she also starred in "American Pie" as Heather. She's the girl who ultimately gets with Chris Klein's Oz, giving in to the jock's goofy charm. It's a role she would play in several sequels, including "American Wedding" and "American Reunion." For the latter film, she told Collider, "There was just so much magic around this film coming together that I was just really staying in this feeling of excitement and gratitude, the whole time."
If you're wondering what happened to Mena Suvari in the decades since "American Pie," she's continued to act, appearing in movies like "American Virgin," "Factory Girl," "The Mysteries of Pittsburgh," and "Stuck." She also appeared on the television series "Psych" and starred in "Psych: The Movie." In 2021, Suvari released a memoir titled "The Great Peace." In it, she opened up about having suffered sexual abuse as a child that led to substance abuse down the line. She told Time that it was her acting career that saved her, reflecting, "Art saved my life. Work has always given me the opportunity to learn more about myself and grow."
-
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues or may be the victim of child abuse, contact the relevant resources below: