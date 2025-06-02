Resurfaced Video Of Barbara Walters Ripping Apart Trump's Ego Proves He'll Never Change
President Donald Trump lives to surprise people, but when it comes to his ego, most have become desensitized to the president's grandiose view of himself. It's no wonder, really. Trump has been practicing growing his ego and calling the reporting of hard facts fake news for decades, as resurfaced footage from an ABC "20/20" interview with the late renowned journalist Barbara Walters proves.
In the 1990 sit-down, Walters grilled Trump about his business deals, questioning how he could refer to himself as a successful businessman while he was, in fact, bleeding money. "I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is," Trump started — an all-too-familiar line (via X). Walters coolly clapped back, "As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things which you say are untrue." She proceeded to read from Trump's memoir "Trump: Surviving at the Top" where he boasts about his "terrific deal" and she asked the future president whether he considered "Being on the verge of bankruptcy" admirable. Trump accused Walters of not having her facts straight, but she confirmed her source was Trump's own bankers. There was a moment of deafening silence before Trump proceeded to try and talk his way out of the whole mess.
This was hardly Walters' first rodeo. She first interviewed Trump in 1987 for "20/20," joining him on a helicopter ride to observe his buildings from above. "What do you feel like when you look at that wonderful skyline? Do you say, 'I own that, and that, and that, and that?'" Walters asked. Trump failed to comprehend the hidden sarcasm and responded, "Well, I look at that skyline, Barbara, and I really say it's the greatest in the world. It's the greatest city in the world."
Trump's ego is under attack from another reporter these days
Barbara Walters may no longer be around to ruffle Donald Trump's feathers, but there's another reporter following in her footsteps. Trump continues to prove that his ego is bigger than anyone ever thought, and CNN's chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, isn't having it. Much like Walters, she doesn't waver from asking the president some uncomfortable questions, and Collins has gone toe to toe with various members of Trump's administration as well.
Collins and Trump have been locked in a bitter feud, and there are no signs of it ending. One of their most notable interactions occurred during CNN's 2023 Town Hall, where Collins questioned the president about his decision to ignore a subpoena to hand over classified documents. Trump was insisting he did nothing wrong, saying no one raided former Presidents Joe Biden or Barack Obama's homes for classified documents. "Joe Biden didn't ignore a subpoena to get those documents back like you did," Collins responded (per YouTube). Trump tried to interrupt her but she continued to press him. "You are a nasty person," Trump said in a tone similar to that of a five-year-old throwing a tantrum.
Collins remained undeterred after that encounter, and not long after Trump's second term commenced, she was among several other reporters in the Oval Office questioning the president about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia. During this encounter, the president pulled out his fake news card, just like he did when Walters asked him some tough questions. "Let's hear the question from this very low-rated anchor at CNN," Trump said (via Hindustan Times). The only constant in life is change, but it might be safe to say that this phrase is not applicable to Donald Trump.