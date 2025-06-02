Resurfaced Video Of Barbara Walters Ripping Apart Trump's Ego Proves He'll Never Change

President Donald Trump lives to surprise people, but when it comes to his ego, most have become desensitized to the president's grandiose view of himself. It's no wonder, really. Trump has been practicing growing his ego and calling the reporting of hard facts fake news for decades, as resurfaced footage from an ABC "20/20" interview with the late renowned journalist Barbara Walters proves.

In the 1990 sit-down, Walters grilled Trump about his business deals, questioning how he could refer to himself as a successful businessman while he was, in fact, bleeding money. "I hope the general public understands how inherently dishonest the press in this country is," Trump started — an all-too-familiar line (via X). Walters coolly clapped back, "As a member of the press, let me try to clear up some of the things which you say are untrue." She proceeded to read from Trump's memoir "Trump: Surviving at the Top" where he boasts about his "terrific deal" and she asked the future president whether he considered "Being on the verge of bankruptcy" admirable. Trump accused Walters of not having her facts straight, but she confirmed her source was Trump's own bankers. There was a moment of deafening silence before Trump proceeded to try and talk his way out of the whole mess.

This was hardly Walters' first rodeo. She first interviewed Trump in 1987 for "20/20," joining him on a helicopter ride to observe his buildings from above. "What do you feel like when you look at that wonderful skyline? Do you say, 'I own that, and that, and that, and that?'" Walters asked. Trump failed to comprehend the hidden sarcasm and responded, "Well, I look at that skyline, Barbara, and I really say it's the greatest in the world. It's the greatest city in the world."