Every Member Of Trump's Administration CNN's Kaitlan Collins Has Gone Toe To Toe With

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has been locked in a bitter feud with Donald Trump ever since he first stepped into office back in 2016. After the journalist lobbed several, ultimately unanswered questions about Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and Vladimir Putin, in 2018, she was barred from attending an event at the Rose Garden later in the day. According to Collins, then-Chief of Staff Communications Bill Shine and then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders informed her that "the questions [she] asked were inappropriate for that venue," (via CNN).

The reporter was also scolded for yelling, but Collins' tone wasn't much different from others in the room. In January 2019, Collins called Trump out once again for his false promise that Mexico would pay for the wall around the border, which he previously announced would be made of concrete. The president dodged the first part of the question and then adopted a condescending tone to tell her steel would do the job better. Trump and Collins continued to butt heads throughout his first administration and beyond.

When she questioned the divisive politician about his classified documents case in May 2023, Trump used one of his favorite insults and decried her as a "nasty person" (via YouTube). Before taking a question from Collins about his immigration policy claims in April 2025, Trump called her a "low-rated anchor" (via YouTube). He also criticized the veteran journalist for never expressing any gratitude for keeping supposed criminals away from the U.S., further snarking, "That's why nobody watches you anymore. You have no credibility." While she caught Trump's ire during his second term too, Collins also ruffled the feathers of his inner circle by taking multiple shots at them.