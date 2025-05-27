This Celeb Took Inspo From JD Vance's Eyeliner At 2025 AMAs (& Was Just As Insufferable)

Vice President JD Vance's alleged use of eyeliner has long been the subject of ridicule at the point, with even "The Sixth Sense" actor Haley Joel Osment poking fun at it as part of a skit ripping the VP's viral weirdness. However, at least one celebrity attending the 2025 American Music Awards may have taken the wrong lesson from all the online chatter, apparently not realizing that just because everyone is talking about something, that doesn't mean it's for the right reasons. And their look at the ceremony ended up being almost just as insufferable as Vance's.

Pop star Benson Boone's green attire was already enough to land him on the list of worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 AMAs. And trying to mimic Vance's most notorious aesthetic faux pas certainly wasn't helping matters. Though, to be fair to Boone, we don't think the VP could pull off that mustache (nor the mismatched earrings, for that matter) nearly as well as he can — and we certainly don't want to see him try.

At any rate, the busy purple and pink number Boone wore for his actual performance at the AMAs wasn't exactly much better all things considered, but was at least far more creative than his red carpet look. Plus, the "Beautiful Things" singer managed to win back some style points by hitting one of his trademark flips off the stage. Looking on social media, however, it seems as though even that wasn't enough to win over some audience members.