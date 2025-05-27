This Celeb Took Inspo From JD Vance's Eyeliner At 2025 AMAs (& Was Just As Insufferable)
Vice President JD Vance's alleged use of eyeliner has long been the subject of ridicule at the point, with even "The Sixth Sense" actor Haley Joel Osment poking fun at it as part of a skit ripping the VP's viral weirdness. However, at least one celebrity attending the 2025 American Music Awards may have taken the wrong lesson from all the online chatter, apparently not realizing that just because everyone is talking about something, that doesn't mean it's for the right reasons. And their look at the ceremony ended up being almost just as insufferable as Vance's.
Pop star Benson Boone's green attire was already enough to land him on the list of worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 AMAs. And trying to mimic Vance's most notorious aesthetic faux pas certainly wasn't helping matters. Though, to be fair to Boone, we don't think the VP could pull off that mustache (nor the mismatched earrings, for that matter) nearly as well as he can — and we certainly don't want to see him try.
At any rate, the busy purple and pink number Boone wore for his actual performance at the AMAs wasn't exactly much better all things considered, but was at least far more creative than his red carpet look. Plus, the "Beautiful Things" singer managed to win back some style points by hitting one of his trademark flips off the stage. Looking on social media, however, it seems as though even that wasn't enough to win over some audience members.
Benson Boone's AMAs appearance drew mockery on social media
During the 2025 American Music Awards, Benson Boone and his acrobatic performance became something of a punching bag on social media. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "The only way to watch Benson Boone's performance, sharing a video of them turning off their television as Boone sang. Another X user had a laugh at the expense of Boone's red carpet outfit, comparing him to the "Little Lad" from the Berries and Cream Starburst commercial from 2007 (which has recently resurfaced as a TikTok meme).
the only way to watch benson boone's performance #AMAs pic.twitter.com/a0yVZ5fm8a
— noelle 🇵🇸 (@noellewes123) May 27, 2025
Not even Boone's impressive acrobatics were safe from ridicule, with a number of individuals on X poking fun at that as well. Some of these posts felt more humorous than mean-spirited, at least, with one user implying that Boone's presence at the AMAs reminded them of the notorious, "Back at it again at Krispy Kreme" Vine, in which a man performs a gymnastics routine inside of a Krispy Kreme restaurant, accidentally kicking down an overhead sign in the process.
All that being said, Boone certainly was not without his defenders. "Gonna be so honest I will never understand why people s*** so much on Benson Boone," one X user wrote during the AMAs, adding, "Man's got an incredible voice and gives 110% when he performs. Fine if his music isn't to your taste but you can't tell me that he's not INSANELY talented like WOOOOOOW." Many others explained that they simply didn't understand all the hate for Boone, with some describing it as "forced."