Haley Joel Osment's Parody Of JD Vance Rips His Viral Weirdness: Eyeliner, Donuts, And That Couch
Donald Trump made a left-field pick by choosing JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate, and Vance has proven to be pretty unpopular in polls. He's also faced a fair amount of ridicule since joining Trump on the national political stage, whether for his disastrous and awkward visit to a donut shop, ongoing questions as to whether Vance wears eyeliner, or the baseless, but widely shared, rumor that he wrote about having an amorous encounter with a couch in "Hillbilly Elegy." All of those moments (and more) have been skewered by early 2000s child star Haley Joel Osment on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
In the sketch, Osment played an embattled Vance who says he's been described by the "mainstream media" as "weird, [...] creepy, cringy, awkward — that I give people something called 'the ick.' They want you to think that I can't order a simple doornut — donut!"
As he attempts to order, Osment (as Vance) says to "hold the pickles" and then punches through a display case to triumphantly retrieve a donut. Things devolve even further after that. At one point, he pets a pregnant woman's stomach, asks someone how long they've been black, and has eyeliner smeared on his face. At the end, there's even a reference to Vance's attempted joke about Diet Mountain Dew at a rally in July. There's been so many weird Vance moments since then, we'd almost forgotten that one. Overall, Vance critics and Osment fans alike are loving it.
Haley Joel Osment had fans laughing at his spoof of JD Vance
People took to social media to respond to Haley Joel Osment's hilarious (and harsh) spoof of JD Vance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," and the overwhelming take seems to be that Osment absolutely nailed it. One viral post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that "Osment should win an Emmy." Someone else said the sketch, "just kept getting worse but more accurate."
Others thought that Osment did so well, he should do his Vance impression on "Saturday Night Live." "SNL" cast member Bowen Yang has thus far been portraying Donald Trump's VP pick. Others equated Osment's performance to that of Tina Fey's famous portrayal of Sarah Palin on "SNL." One person in the YouTube comments on the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" post joked, "I regret that so many beautiful donuts were harmed in the taping of that episode."
The only missed opportunity over poking fun at Vance was that Osment wasn't wearing a pink tie, like the one Vance wore to the VP debate. Maybe we'll get a repeat performance that includes it; seems like at least some people would love to see more of Osment as Vance.