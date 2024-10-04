Haley Joel Osment's Parody Of JD Vance Rips His Viral Weirdness: Eyeliner, Donuts, And That Couch

Donald Trump made a left-field pick by choosing JD Vance as his vice presidential running mate, and Vance has proven to be pretty unpopular in polls. He's also faced a fair amount of ridicule since joining Trump on the national political stage, whether for his disastrous and awkward visit to a donut shop, ongoing questions as to whether Vance wears eyeliner, or the baseless, but widely shared, rumor that he wrote about having an amorous encounter with a couch in "Hillbilly Elegy." All of those moments (and more) have been skewered by early 2000s child star Haley Joel Osment on an episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

In the sketch, Osment played an embattled Vance who says he's been described by the "mainstream media" as "weird, [...] creepy, cringy, awkward — that I give people something called 'the ick.' They want you to think that I can't order a simple doornut — donut!"

As he attempts to order, Osment (as Vance) says to "hold the pickles" and then punches through a display case to triumphantly retrieve a donut. Things devolve even further after that. At one point, he pets a pregnant woman's stomach, asks someone how long they've been black, and has eyeliner smeared on his face. At the end, there's even a reference to Vance's attempted joke about Diet Mountain Dew at a rally in July. There's been so many weird Vance moments since then, we'd almost forgotten that one. Overall, Vance critics and Osment fans alike are loving it.

