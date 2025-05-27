The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music Awards are here, and while the night's music might have been good, we can't say the same for most of the red carpet 'fits. Just weeks after the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards left us thinking that no other award show red carpet this year could top those unfortunate looks, the stars have proven us wrong with sparkles, feather boas, wedding veils, and many, many bad decisions.

One glimpse of the AMAs' red carpet — or in this case, the purple carpet — was all it took to see that the stars weren't interested in playing it safe with their ensembles at this event. This often makes for the most exciting looks. And, in these celebs' defense, there were plenty of exciting looks — just not exciting in a good way. It's hard to choose the worst of the worst among these strange and unusual fashion choices, but, luckily, we don't have to. We're happy to enjoy all of these outfit fails equally. So, with no further ado, here are some great stars in not-so-great looks.