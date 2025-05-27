The Worst-Dressed Celebs At 2025 American Music Awards
The 2025 American Music Awards are here, and while the night's music might have been good, we can't say the same for most of the red carpet 'fits. Just weeks after the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards left us thinking that no other award show red carpet this year could top those unfortunate looks, the stars have proven us wrong with sparkles, feather boas, wedding veils, and many, many bad decisions.
One glimpse of the AMAs' red carpet — or in this case, the purple carpet — was all it took to see that the stars weren't interested in playing it safe with their ensembles at this event. This often makes for the most exciting looks. And, in these celebs' defense, there were plenty of exciting looks — just not exciting in a good way. It's hard to choose the worst of the worst among these strange and unusual fashion choices, but, luckily, we don't have to. We're happy to enjoy all of these outfit fails equally. So, with no further ado, here are some great stars in not-so-great looks.
Rebecca Black was wacky in white
The American Music Awards are certainly a big deal for musicians in attendance, but surely they aren't as important to Rebecca Black as her own wedding day. Nevertheless, she attended the big night looking like it was her big day. She wore a short vintage wedding dress-ish ensemble and doubled down on the bit with a veil. Black certainly has a sense of humor, so she clearly wanted to commit to some serious campiness for the evening, but it didn't quite work.
Kehlani wore nothing but some tin foil
It seems that Kehlani wasn't sure what to wear for the American Music Awards this year, so she basically wore nothing at all. What she did wear managed to cover her up enough while still leaving her mostly exposed. And, while this silver-y look could have been cool with a different execution, this felt a bit sloppy and boring. Maybe in a bolder color with some more interesting draping, this may have worked.
Jason Tartick's look was a blank canvas
There are only so many new and exciting twists that can be put on a suit, so we understand why Jason Tartick went with a white one layered over a t-shirt, yet something about this attempt at a unique suit look fell flat. The suit appeared to be a bit baggy, and the pants even looked too long. With the black buttons and shoes, everything felt a bit stark and a bit uninteresting.
Heidi Montag looked like she was just cast in a bad Star Trek reboot
From head to toe, Heidi Montag's look had us staring for all the wrong reasons. It's hard to wear anything so distracting that it steals the spotlight away from your glittery blue jumpsuit, but Montag managed to do just that with her odd wig. She paired this with intense makeup and that truly bizarre jumpsuit. The skintight pants paired with the strange structure of the top created a weird silhouette that threw off her proportions. Overall, this whole look needed to be scrapped.
Jenna Johnson looked like she was wearing a big sparkly bandaid
Jenna Johnson's look was a total overload of details. From the sheer fabric to the cutouts to the glitter, the dress itself was over-the-top. Throwing a boa on with it was not an inspired choice and just added another unwanted element. Somehow, though, her awkwardly visible bra managed to steal our attention from all those details. Ultimately, her look would have been much better if she had gone for something a lot simpler.
Gloria Estefan looked like a Christmas tree ornament
Gloria Estefan added a bit of red to the purple carpet with her body-hugging evening gown. While the color certainly worked for her and the floral detailing could have been interesting on a different look, this one didn't quite work. The way the flowers outlined her exposed skin on the sleeves and neckline could have been an intriguing choice, but something fell flat in the execution and made this dress look strange.
Ezra Sosa was giving us Saturday night fever dreams
Pants with wider legs are certainly in at the moment, but Ezra Sosa took this trend a bit too far. The bellbottoms felt over-the-top, and while it sometimes works to go nearly shirtless under a suit jacket, on this occasion, it clashed with the vibe of the whole look. Opening up the jacket may have helped the silhouette and given a more casual and cool vibe. As it is, though, the overall look felt like a flop.
Lainey Wilson looked like a flying squirrel who loves country music
Lainey Wilson seldom seems to shy away from an over-the-top look, and this often earns her a place on worst-dressed lists. This time, though, she outdid herself. For starters, this print made us feel like we needed sunglasses just to look directly at it. With simple styling, it's possible that she could have made this look fresh and interesting, yet her styling was anything but simple. She wore a sheer cape and a cowboy hat, which solidified this look as way too much.
Heidi Klum looked like she didn't know what to do with all the black fabric she had lying around
Considering the fact that Heidi Klum's legs are insured, it's perhaps not surprising that she lets a little bit of them show even when she's wearing over-the-knee boots. However, that really only explains one of the many weird choices she made with this outfit. The oddly shaped hemline and shoulders of her dress are perplexing, and they're made far, far more perplexing due to the voluminous train that really clashes with the rest of the vibe.
Megan Moroney wore her favorite beach coverup
Megan Moroney certainly wasn't the worst of the worst-dressed on this purple carpet, but that doesn't mean her look was good. Between the pattern and the silhouette of this dress, it gave off serious bathing suit coverup vibes, and that definitely didn't seem like what Moroney was going for with a glitzy evening gown at an award show. Beyond that, this beige hue wasn't the best color for Moroney, who would've looked better in a bolder shade.
Rod Stewart looked like a walking oil spil
We half expected to see Rod Stewart washing oil off of ducklings with Dawn dish soap after seeing this suit. In reality, this shiny monochromatic print could have possibly made for an interesting statement, but to achieve that, Stewart needed to let the suit make the only statement. Instead, he complicated things with a shiny shirt, a tie clip, and ornate shoes, resulting in a busy, unfocused look.
Jordan Chiles' dress looked like a used tissue
Gymnast Jordan Chiles has had quite the stunning transformation since she first arrived on the scene. However, her latest look has to be one of her worst. This dress had nothing going for it; in fact, it's pretty surprising that she even picked it. The bottom of the dress looked like a crumpled-up tissue, and yet, the top managed to be even worse. This neckline was utterly bizarre, and the lacing in the center made it even more confusing.
Benson Boone looked like (un)Lucky the Leprechaun
Benson Boone sure doesn't look too happy to be selling Lucky Charms. Okay — he's not actually dressed like a leprechaun, yet something about this green suit and the shirt with the bow is very reminiscent of one. In reality, with a different haircut and facial hair situation, this look may have been better, and swapping out the shirt for a normal button-down may have even made it a winning outfit. As it is, though, this is one of Boone's most tragic looks.
Shaboozey looked like if Cher from Clueless' closet computer program glitched
Whether you love "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" or not, you may want to have a drink to take the edge off before looking at Shaboozey's AMAs outfit. Plenty of stars on the purple carpet opted for an overload of clashing details, but no one did it quite as intensely as Shaboozey did. The "Clueless"-inspired printed suit, the leather vest, the denim fly, the bowtie, the bedazzling — it's impressive that he even managed to squeeze this many elements into one 'fit.