Did Meghan Markle Have A Secret Husband? The Wild Rumors Are Hard To Ignore

It is well known that Meghan Markle had a husband before becoming a royal. Prior to the Duchess of Sussex tying the knot with Prince Harry, she was married to film producer Trevor Engelson. Unearthed photos of Markle and Engelson have been circulating the internet as a reminder of her other major relationship before her now-husband. But there's a possibility that he's not the only Markle ex. Rumor has it that the former Hollywood star was married to another man, even before Engelson.

The National Enquirer previously reported on Markle's seemingly secret first marriage — a story that is now making its way back to the public on X (formerly Twitter). The purported ex-husband in question is Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano, a Boston-based criminal defense lawyer. According to speculations on X, their relationship lasted two years and ended in an annulment, which is why it could be difficult to find any record of their marriage. "This is why they need such a large house – she needs so much closet space to keep all those skeletons," someone wrote in response to the hush-hush hubby rumor.