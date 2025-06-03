Did Meghan Markle Have A Secret Husband? The Wild Rumors Are Hard To Ignore
It is well known that Meghan Markle had a husband before becoming a royal. Prior to the Duchess of Sussex tying the knot with Prince Harry, she was married to film producer Trevor Engelson. Unearthed photos of Markle and Engelson have been circulating the internet as a reminder of her other major relationship before her now-husband. But there's a possibility that he's not the only Markle ex. Rumor has it that the former Hollywood star was married to another man, even before Engelson.
The National Enquirer previously reported on Markle's seemingly secret first marriage — a story that is now making its way back to the public on X (formerly Twitter). The purported ex-husband in question is Joseph Goldberg-Giuliano, a Boston-based criminal defense lawyer. According to speculations on X, their relationship lasted two years and ended in an annulment, which is why it could be difficult to find any record of their marriage. "This is why they need such a large house – she needs so much closet space to keep all those skeletons," someone wrote in response to the hush-hush hubby rumor.
Does Meghan Markle have a secret child?
Netizens have even seemingly found evidence that Meghan Markle had a baby with Joseph Goldberg-Guiliano. An eagle-eyed X user found 2019 footage of actor Paula Trickey discussing a 2008 "Deal or No Deal" golf tournament, where Markle, a former briefcase model on "Deal or No Deal," was purportedly in attendance. After being asked how she felt about Markle and Prince Harry becoming parents to Archie, Trickey laughed, explaining how she thought Markle was the antithesis of what a royal would be. "She's been married, she already has a kid with someone, already divorced," Trickey said. Pause, rewind ... she already has a child? Trickey's claim wasn't hard to convince the public. Commenters believe her secret baby is Noelle, the daughter of the duchess's older half-sister, Samantha Grant.
The internet sleuths are very convincing here. Unfortunately, none of it has been proven true. No documents suggest that Markle and Goldberg-Guiliano were ever married or had a child. The conspiracy was built on zero concrete proof, including photos or source confirmation. However fascinating a secret ex-husband would be to Markle's already-wild life story, it's likely just another rumor Markle can't escape from — but we'll let you be the judge.