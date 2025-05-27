Kamala Harris' Australia Vacation Has One Thing On Everyone's Minds (& Trump Surely Hates It)
Shortly after losing the 2024 election, Kamala Harris went to Hawaii for a vacation (which sparked some backlash). Now, she's on a trip to Australia, and the responses from her fans are surely getting Donald Trump's ire up. In a photo shared by Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, the couple can be seen in front of the Sydney Opera House looking happy and relaxed.
People are flooding the comments with compliments. One person said, "The way she's loved everywhere she goes speaks for itself." And plenty of supporters said they were wishing she'd won the election. Someone wrote, "My President and First Gentleman," while another posted, "Alexa: play 'Didn't we almost have it all'" in response to the photo.
Plus, there's the fact that the two of them look happy together, and they are, in fact, literally together. Melania Trump has been seen snubbing Donald's PDA attempts, which doesn't help those divorce rumors, and she recently skipped accompanying Donald on his Middle East trip. Much like Harris' attendance to the Met Gala (which Donald is forever banned from), we're guessing those comments wishing that Harris had won are annoying the famously thin-skinned Donald.
Kamala Harris commented on Donald Trump's presidency without saying his name
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff were in Australia for Harris' speaking engagement at the 2025 Australian Real Estate Conference. In a part of a speech at the event, she warned against the dangers of isolationism. Without mentioning Donald Trump specifically (though it seems clear who she's referring to), she said, "It's important that we remember the 1930s. It's important that we remember that history has taught us that isolation does not equal insulation [and] the importance of relationships of trust, of the importance of friendships, integrity, honesty," via X, formerly known as Twitter. Trump has not yet responded publicly to Harris' remarks via social media.
There's also the fact that Harris is in Australia at all. Trump may have had a role to play in conservatives recently losing an election there. Anthony Albanese won a second term as prime minister in May 2025, one in which conservatives had been presumed to win. Albanese is a left-leaning member of the Labor Party, the center-left party in Australia. His win was attributed in part to the "Trump effect," where voters in other countries saw what happened when the conservative Trump won in the U.S., per Reuters. At the time of Albanese's win, Trump said he didn't know who his opponent was.