Kamala Harris' Australia Vacation Has One Thing On Everyone's Minds (& Trump Surely Hates It)

Shortly after losing the 2024 election, Kamala Harris went to Hawaii for a vacation (which sparked some backlash). Now, she's on a trip to Australia, and the responses from her fans are surely getting Donald Trump's ire up. In a photo shared by Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, the couple can be seen in front of the Sydney Opera House looking happy and relaxed.

People are flooding the comments with compliments. One person said, "The way she's loved everywhere she goes speaks for itself." And plenty of supporters said they were wishing she'd won the election. Someone wrote, "My President and First Gentleman," while another posted, "Alexa: play 'Didn't we almost have it all'" in response to the photo.

Plus, there's the fact that the two of them look happy together, and they are, in fact, literally together. Melania Trump has been seen snubbing Donald's PDA attempts, which doesn't help those divorce rumors, and she recently skipped accompanying Donald on his Middle East trip. Much like Harris' attendance to the Met Gala (which Donald is forever banned from), we're guessing those comments wishing that Harris had won are annoying the famously thin-skinned Donald.