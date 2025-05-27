Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Herself In Makeup-Free Video That Has The Internet Roasting Her
Marjorie Taylor Greene is showing us, again, that she can be unrecognizable without her makeup, and this time, it was in an Instagram video of her during a workout, and we don't think it's coming off the way she wanted it to. Greene has had her share of embarrassing moments, and now she's facing another one. But this one came from a video that she made herself and then decided to share, so any fallout seems to leave no one to blame but herself.
The video was of her counting down from three before she started sprinting up a steep dirt hill. She included the caption, "No matter the challenge keep climbing the mountain!!" So, our guess is that she was trying to be inspirational. But that's not what all the commenters got from the video.
Some were complimentary, and yet there were plenty more who were in disbelief that Greene made the video, much less posted it. One person said, "Wow. Way to humiliate yourself..." Others seemed to think that Greene was hoping that the responses would turn out differently. "This didn't quite turn out to be the 'admiration' society in here," one person noted.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's video had critics laughing
Marjorie Taylor Greene opened herself up to jokes with her running video. One person quipped, "Margie running away from helping her constituents. Now we know how she does it." And one critic posted, "Please just keep running, never come back."
Frankly, though, we're happy to see Greene without makeup on as she works out. After all, it's not great for your skin to exercise in makeup. And, it makes for a nice contrast with some of her political colleagues to see Greene wearing an outfit, a hairstyle, and makeup that fits the occasion (we're looking at you, Kristi Noem, with the glammed-up military Barbie looks).
This isn't the first time Greene has gone makeup-free for a workout. She posted a video from her home gym in September 2023. The comments were also filled with mixed reactions to that video. Only time will tell if Greene will regret these makeup-free videos due to negative reactions or continue to post the occasional workout clip.