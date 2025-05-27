Marjorie Taylor Greene Humiliates Herself In Makeup-Free Video That Has The Internet Roasting Her

Marjorie Taylor Greene is showing us, again, that she can be unrecognizable without her makeup, and this time, it was in an Instagram video of her during a workout, and we don't think it's coming off the way she wanted it to. Greene has had her share of embarrassing moments, and now she's facing another one. But this one came from a video that she made herself and then decided to share, so any fallout seems to leave no one to blame but herself.

The video was of her counting down from three before she started sprinting up a steep dirt hill. She included the caption, "No matter the challenge keep climbing the mountain!!" So, our guess is that she was trying to be inspirational. But that's not what all the commenters got from the video.

Some were complimentary, and yet there were plenty more who were in disbelief that Greene made the video, much less posted it. One person said, "Wow. Way to humiliate yourself..." Others seemed to think that Greene was hoping that the responses would turn out differently. "This didn't quite turn out to be the 'admiration' society in here," one person noted.