King Charles' Canada Speech Sends Trump A Message With Five Simple Words

It doesn't take much effort to provoke President Donald Trump and leave a lasting wound on his fragile ego. His whiny social media meltdowns show he never can handle having his acts or authority questioned, even by court judges, and it wouldn't be surprising if the commander in chief were set off by events unrelated to him, like when his political opponent, former President Joe Biden, was recently given a hero's welcome at an airport. We're sure President Trump was also sent into orbit after British monarch King Charles III defied him with just five words.

On May 27, King Charles addressed the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa for its opening session. During his throne speech, he reminded the world of Canada's power and independence, and thus pushed back at President Trump, who desires to intimidate the nation into becoming a greater part of his own. "Canada is ready to lead," he said, per the BBC.

His words very well could trigger President Trump, whose lofty plans for the U.S.'s northern neighbor may be less attainable than he once imagined. The message also indicated Canada is ready to step in and replace the U.S. as a global leader if the president continues to jeopardize the nation's international relationships.