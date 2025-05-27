Ainsley Earhardt's Body Hugging Mini Dress Shows Off Her Toned & Tanned Limbs

It seems that Ainsley Earhardt is officially in her miniskirt era. Just weeks after donning a leggy Kentucky Derby look (that just so happened to be a fashion nightmare), the "Fox & Friends" co-host is showing off her legs once again. And, it's clear that she's summer-ready.

In her latest Instagram post, Earhardt is looking fit, tan, and ready for the warm weather months. She posed alongside Dr. Mike Varshavski while wearing a bold purple dress. There have been plenty of occasions when Earhardt's killer legs failed to distract us from her underwhelming style. This time, though, the bright pop of color worked for her and made an otherwise simple dress feel a bit more fun. Her fresh tan was made extra tan-looking thanks to the lighter shade of her nude pumps, and the result was even more elongated legs. And, while her dress was a bit on the daring side, the hemline wasn't too short, and the high neckline created a balanced silhouette.