Ainsley Earhardt's Body Hugging Mini Dress Shows Off Her Toned & Tanned Limbs
It seems that Ainsley Earhardt is officially in her miniskirt era. Just weeks after donning a leggy Kentucky Derby look (that just so happened to be a fashion nightmare), the "Fox & Friends" co-host is showing off her legs once again. And, it's clear that she's summer-ready.
In her latest Instagram post, Earhardt is looking fit, tan, and ready for the warm weather months. She posed alongside Dr. Mike Varshavski while wearing a bold purple dress. There have been plenty of occasions when Earhardt's killer legs failed to distract us from her underwhelming style. This time, though, the bright pop of color worked for her and made an otherwise simple dress feel a bit more fun. Her fresh tan was made extra tan-looking thanks to the lighter shade of her nude pumps, and the result was even more elongated legs. And, while her dress was a bit on the daring side, the hemline wasn't too short, and the high neckline created a balanced silhouette.
Ainsley Earhardt's purple dress put her tan on display
Just a week before looking pretty in purple on the air, Ainsley Earhardt's tanned and toned legs made a double appearance in Fox Square — even while rocking her winter coat. So, it's safe to assume she'll be letting her stems out more and more over the coming months — especially considering the positive feedback her latest look got on Instagram. "Looking good u 2" one commenter noted. "As always Ainsley is so beautiful ... " added another.
In the video Earhardt posted of her and Dr. Mike, she asked the expert a question about longevity: "I also heard if you eat blueberries and oysters, it reverses aging; is that true?" At 48 years old, Earhardt is definitely looking her best, so maybe she's been trying some anti-aging methods. She then reminded the viewers to have "a handful of blueberries every day." So, whether her secret is blueberries, exercise, or a great self tanner, she'll be ready for a sleeveless minidress-filled summer season.