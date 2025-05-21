Ainsley Earhardt's Tanned & Toned Legs Made A Double Appearance In Fox Square
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The weather has finally entered summer status (it was touch-and-go there for a bit), and that means the jeans and leggings are moved to the back of the closet to make way for summery dresses and shorts. It's leg season, and Ainsley Earhardt clearly never skipped leg day at the gym.
The "Fox & Friends" Instagram account posted a carousel of pics and one video that showed the Indy 500 had taken over Fox Square, near Rockefeller Center in NYC. Earhardt was featured in two of the photos, and her tanned and toned legs were on full display. Though she didn't upload any new pics from the event to her social media, she did share the "Fox & Friends" post on her Instagram story.
Sean Hannity, Earhardt's fiancé, is a lucky man, even though their age-gap relationship gives major Karoline Leavitt vibes. Some of the comments on the post mentioned how attractive Earhardt looked, with her rocking a beige coat and matching heels in one photo, and a red dress with red heels in another. Unlike other times that Earhardt's killer legs failed to distract us from her underwhelming style, she brought all the heat with the red-on-red ensemble.
Ainsley Earhardt killer legs frequently make appearances
Of course, this isn't the first time Ainsley Earhardt has shown off her legs and proved blondes really do have more fun. We should add the second Indy 500 photo to our roundup of moments when the Fox News anchor flaunted her legs and absolutely wowed us. For example, she channeled her inner Radio City Rockette with actual Rockettes last December, holding her own with the professional dancers. Earhardt shared a carousel of videos on Instagram, and it's clear she has the leg strength to join the beloved group if she wanted. She was also wearing red during the occasion (for the holidays, of course), and between that video and the Indy 500 snapshot, it's official: Earhardt looks great in red.
Earlier this month, the TV news anchor attended the Central Park Conservancy Luncheon looking pretty in pink (although the massive headwear should have stayed in the back of the closet). Her calf muscles were on full display, and it's clear we'd never win a foot race against her.
A few months before the luncheon, Earhardt promoted the book "Who Believed in You: How Purposeful Mentorship Changes the World" by her friends Dave and Dina McCormick, wearing another red dress that showed off her killer legs.