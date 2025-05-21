Ainsley Earhardt's Tanned & Toned Legs Made A Double Appearance In Fox Square

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The weather has finally entered summer status (it was touch-and-go there for a bit), and that means the jeans and leggings are moved to the back of the closet to make way for summery dresses and shorts. It's leg season, and Ainsley Earhardt clearly never skipped leg day at the gym.

The "Fox & Friends" Instagram account posted a carousel of pics and one video that showed the Indy 500 had taken over Fox Square, near Rockefeller Center in NYC. Earhardt was featured in two of the photos, and her tanned and toned legs were on full display. Though she didn't upload any new pics from the event to her social media, she did share the "Fox & Friends" post on her Instagram story.

Sean Hannity, Earhardt's fiancé, is a lucky man, even though their age-gap relationship gives major Karoline Leavitt vibes. Some of the comments on the post mentioned how attractive Earhardt looked, with her rocking a beige coat and matching heels in one photo, and a red dress with red heels in another. Unlike other times that Earhardt's killer legs failed to distract us from her underwhelming style, she brought all the heat with the red-on-red ensemble.