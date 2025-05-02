Ainsley Earhardt's Leggy Kentucky Derby Look Is A Fashion Nightmare
As co-host of "Fox and Friends" Ainsley Earhardt often uses her Fox News duties as an excuse to flaunt her killer legs. A perfect example of this was on May 2, 2025 when Earhardt posted a snap to Instagram to say, "Happy almost Kentucky Derby day!" While the Derby doesn't begin until May 3, Earhardt decided there was no time to wait to show off her leggy red dress look — complete with a hideous hat.
Once again, Earhardt has tried to distract from her subpar fashion with a look that highlights her legs. However, this time she also incorporated the Kentucky Derby tradition of wearing a statement hat. The red, pink, and green cartwheel hat atop Earhardt's head is a dizzying combination of colors and reminiscent of the regrettable fashion choices Kimberly Guilfoyle and Pam Bondi once wore to the Kentucky Derby. Also of note are how out of place the hats of her co-hosts are as well. Brian Kilmeade seemed to nail the assignment the best, since a fedora is a Derby men's fashion staple, but his hat didn't match his suit. And Lawrence Jones appears to be confusing the Derby with a rodeo. Although, this is just one example in a string of times Earhardt and her co-hosts had some awkward on-air moments.
There's been plenty of times Ainsley Earhardt made things weird
Even with a career of being on the small screen on a daily basis, Ainsley Earhardt — and her "Fox and Friends" co-hosts — have certainly shared some strange times together. The Kentucky Derby hat fiasco is just one of several examples of when the crew didn't seem to know what to do. There was, of course, the moment Earhardt brought her awkward country dance moves when the band LOCASH came to set. Though Earhardt wasn't able to fully recover from the embarrassment of her seemingly not knowing what to do, co-host Steve Doocy was able to distract the camera with his almost charming antics.
There was also the time Earhardt put her killer legs on display while the Rockettes were visiting the studio. She even posted the moment to Instagram, which allows the world to see how much Doocy was really trying to go hard on the high kicks, possibly showing up Earhardt in enthusiasm. Of course there are always unglamorous things about Earhardt's job, which could be why she wants to bring a sense of earnestness to what she does. But next time she might want to ask wardrobe for a different hat for Kentucky Derby day.