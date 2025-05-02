Ainsley Earhardt's Leggy Kentucky Derby Look Is A Fashion Nightmare

As co-host of "Fox and Friends" Ainsley Earhardt often uses her Fox News duties as an excuse to flaunt her killer legs. A perfect example of this was on May 2, 2025 when Earhardt posted a snap to Instagram to say, "Happy almost Kentucky Derby day!" While the Derby doesn't begin until May 3, Earhardt decided there was no time to wait to show off her leggy red dress look — complete with a hideous hat.

Once again, Earhardt has tried to distract from her subpar fashion with a look that highlights her legs. However, this time she also incorporated the Kentucky Derby tradition of wearing a statement hat. The red, pink, and green cartwheel hat atop Earhardt's head is a dizzying combination of colors and reminiscent of the regrettable fashion choices Kimberly Guilfoyle and Pam Bondi once wore to the Kentucky Derby. Also of note are how out of place the hats of her co-hosts are as well. Brian Kilmeade seemed to nail the assignment the best, since a fedora is a Derby men's fashion staple, but his hat didn't match his suit. And Lawrence Jones appears to be confusing the Derby with a rodeo. Although, this is just one example in a string of times Earhardt and her co-hosts had some awkward on-air moments.