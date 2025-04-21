5 Times Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Failed To Distract Us From Her Underwhelming Style

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Consistently finding ways to contain multitudes, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt manages to balance her bubbly yet conservative personality with a sense of style. Or, at least she tries to. It can be hard gracing the small screen on a daily basis, especially as a woman. There's the fear of repeating an outfit, having backlash over wearing something perceived as too over-the-top, and of course there's physical standards to live up to. For her part, Earhardt has firmly aimed for the middle, meaning most of her outfits go unnoticed. While keeping things somewhat boring has helped her navigate the Fox News audience, it hasn't stopped Earhardt from wearing several outfits that have missed the mark.

Earhardt has some notoriously killer legs to show off, but she also tends toward more conservative clothing. So, for every outfit where she reveals her gams, she's in something overly boring. Often, when in attire that does put her legs on display, the rest of Earhardt's ensemble is almost purposefully underwhelming. Even when she tries a bold color or new hairdo, Earhardt can't help but fade into the background in these bland looks.