5 Times Ainsley Earhardt's Killer Legs Failed To Distract Us From Her Underwhelming Style
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Consistently finding ways to contain multitudes, "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt manages to balance her bubbly yet conservative personality with a sense of style. Or, at least she tries to. It can be hard gracing the small screen on a daily basis, especially as a woman. There's the fear of repeating an outfit, having backlash over wearing something perceived as too over-the-top, and of course there's physical standards to live up to. For her part, Earhardt has firmly aimed for the middle, meaning most of her outfits go unnoticed. While keeping things somewhat boring has helped her navigate the Fox News audience, it hasn't stopped Earhardt from wearing several outfits that have missed the mark.
Earhardt has some notoriously killer legs to show off, but she also tends toward more conservative clothing. So, for every outfit where she reveals her gams, she's in something overly boring. Often, when in attire that does put her legs on display, the rest of Earhardt's ensemble is almost purposefully underwhelming. Even when she tries a bold color or new hairdo, Earhardt can't help but fade into the background in these bland looks.
Ainsley Earhardt couldn't spice up the game of cricket
To welcome British conservative media personality Piers Morgan onto "Fox & Friends" on July 10, 2023, Ainsley Earhardt and co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy kept it playful. Posting a photo of them all together swinging some cricket bats to Instagram, Earhardt thanked "our good friend [Morgan] for teaching us some cricket!" Wearing a bright pink dress, Earhardt was showing off her personal transformation by boasting some fairly cute bangs. However, even with her summery hair and dress, something still feels off about it all.
Yes, the dress is a bold color, but it still feels underwhelming. Yes, the dress shows off her killer legs, but it still lacks any excitement. The sleeves are a conservative length, and the cut of her scoop neck covers up her collarbones with glee. For such a bold garment, it doesn't appear to be making any statements. At the end of the day, it's a basic-cut dress that fits Earhardt reasonably well. It doesn't really stand out from what she's caught in on a daily basis. If anything it's an example of Earhardt trying and failing with a Barbie-inspired 'fit.
Ainsley Earhardt buttoned up around law enforcement
On October 4, 2023, Ainsley Earhardt stepped out to celebrate some hard workers typically behind the scenes at Fox. On Instagram, Earhardt posted a generous thank you, saying, "It was an honor to host these lovely law enforcement ladies on the Fox Square for COFFEE WITH A COP DAY!" While posing alongside the women in uniform, Earhardt has once again chosen an outfit that does two things: shows off her legs, and fades into the background.
While nothing will be as wild as what Earhardt wore when she and Kimberly Guilfoyle were friends, this look still insists on being fully buttoned up. The jacket is a muted pastel pink, lending it an air of timidity. Certainly the cut of the coat matches the hem length of the purple dress Earhardt has on underneath. Which, of course, the dress's neckline goes all the way to the top of Earhardt's chest, providing complete coverage. This incongruent aesthetic makes the Fox News personality appear overly covered-up and top heavy. Had she opted for a pantsuit or even longer jacket, this really could have become a statement piece.
Ainsley Earhardt kept Christmas underwhelming
To help viewers get in the holiday spirit, Ainsley Earhardt and co-host Steve Doocy welcomed Hallow CEO Alex Jones (no, not THAT Alex Jones) and actor Jonathan Roumie to discuss a new advent calendar. Seen posing all together in this Instagram snap, Earhardt slaps on the caption of, "We are officially in the season of advent!" For how excited she appears to be for the festivities, Earhardt certainly picked out a snooze of a dress to wear.
The bright red dress could have been an homage to the Christmas season, but it still is quite plain. The cut is standard, the hemline is her usual length, there's no defining piece or standout bit of flair to be found. Of course, this could all be to point the viewer towards her legs, which are on full holiday display. A necklace, some earrings, really any sort of extra bling would have really helped this outfit out. Luckily for her, Earhardt did get engaged to Sean Hannity shortly after this. So now she certainly has a statement piece of jewelry to pair with all her outfits.
Ainsley Earhardt's outfit let down some farmers
According to a March 20 Instagram post, "Fox & Friends" welcomed "the four farmers searching for love," on the third season of "Farmer Wants a Wife." Ainsley Earhardt, who has her own interesting dating history, sported a knee-length skirt for the segment. However, her bold legs felt mismatched from the rest of her outfit, which also felt mismatched in and of itself. While no one could be as coordinated as the farmers and their sense of style, Earhardt could have at least tried to match her top and bottoms.
Perhaps wanting to imbue a "Little House On the Prairie" vibe, Earhardt opted to wear a gingham-ish skirt and a red button down sweater. Making the choice to wear a top that cannot be tucked into her skirt, the sweater hits Earhardt's hips at an odd angle, making the whole 'fit appear dowdier than it actually is. Unfortunately, the boxy sweater has become a signature staple for Earhardt, and it's not doing her any favors. Especially here, where she's giving off "grandma" instead of "farmhand."
Ainsley Earhardt loves a basic, boring dress
According to her Instagram, on March 31, Ainsley Earhardt had Dave McCormick and his wife Dina McCormick on "Fox & Friends" to talk about their new book "Who Believed in You?" While discussing the book and the need for young people to have strong mentors in their lives, Earhardt dazzled the McCormicks with her toned legs peeking out from under her dress. Earhardt does love a leggy outfit for many of her interviews, and this one certainly fits the mold. It also falls into the category of yet another overly basic dress.
The red is a theme Earhardt has been leaning into lately, making more appearances as her color of choice while on screen. Although, there could be an argument for it being a bit played out by now. With the repetition of the same color and often the same cut and length of dress, it begins to feel as if Earhardt is wearing the same thing on repeat. Even with her stunning legs on display, it's not enough to keep the eye dazzled. Should Earhardt be up for a gentle suggestion, incorporating some statement jewelry or even copying Karoline Leavitt and getting a giant cross necklace would be a welcome addition to her rotation.