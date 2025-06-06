Trump's Tan Has Drastically Evolved Since 2016 & Comparisons Are Jarring
Early 2000s photos of Donald Trump prove that his strange tan has been around for ages; since long before his political debut in fact, confirming that the president and his orange makeup are totally inseparable. It's now got to the point where we had to remove Trump's disastrous tan ourselves and edit a photo just to get a glimpse at his real skin tone. However, even a younger version of the real estate tycoon might've told his future self to lay off the makeup and fake tan a bit.
Most people typically develop wrinkles or liver spots as they grow older, but it's become clear that Trump just doesn't age like the rest of us. Instead, the divisive politician becomes even more orange with each passing year. The Trump of 2025, for instance, makes 2016 Trump's tan look tame. Not only was he not as orange, but under the right lighting, you could occasionally forget the tan was even there. Back then, the former "Apprentice" host blended his makeup better too.
It's a style we almost miss now that his face has an unmistakably tangerine tint that often makes the president look almost sunburnt. It doesn't help that Trump's hair is slightly lighter than it was back then, which brings out the orange blush even more.
Donald Trump's tangerine transformation over the years
Donald Trump's 2016 debate with political rival Hilary Clinton demonstrates just how much he's physically changed in the intervening years. During the Republican candidate's fiery exchange with his Democratic opponent, Trump's skin tone actually wasn't that much different from Clinton's. In comparison, his orange foundation stood out more than ever during the controversial candidate's 2024 debate with far paler Former President Joe Biden, further exemplifying that Trump has become even more reliant on his makeup, which we didn't think was actually possible. Additionally, spending time in the White House has been known to age presidents considerably, and the former "Apprentice" host is no exception.
Trump was 70 when he first took office and, although he was definitely showing his age, the divisive leader was carrying a bit more fat around his face back then, giving him a more youthful look. Ironically, he became thinner and seemingly healthier in 2024, but the lack of padding only hardened the president's once slightly softer facial features and sped up his aging. Furthermore, new Trump photos proved he couldn't even hide his age beneath his hairdo anymore. Although the staunch Republican hasn't gone fully gray yet, its blonde shade has started becoming lighter both in color and texture. Plastic surgeons asserted that Trump wasn't giving up his locks without a fight, suspecting the president of getting a hair transplant to stave off any signs of balding. The president might've succeeded in barely holding his hair together but his looks will most never go back to what they once were.