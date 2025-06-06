Trump's Tan Has Drastically Evolved Since 2016 & Comparisons Are Jarring

Early 2000s photos of Donald Trump prove that his strange tan has been around for ages; since long before his political debut in fact, confirming that the president and his orange makeup are totally inseparable. It's now got to the point where we had to remove Trump's disastrous tan ourselves and edit a photo just to get a glimpse at his real skin tone. However, even a younger version of the real estate tycoon might've told his future self to lay off the makeup and fake tan a bit.

Most people typically develop wrinkles or liver spots as they grow older, but it's become clear that Trump just doesn't age like the rest of us. Instead, the divisive politician becomes even more orange with each passing year. The Trump of 2025, for instance, makes 2016 Trump's tan look tame. Not only was he not as orange, but under the right lighting, you could occasionally forget the tan was even there. Back then, the former "Apprentice" host blended his makeup better too.

It's a style we almost miss now that his face has an unmistakably tangerine tint that often makes the president look almost sunburnt. It doesn't help that Trump's hair is slightly lighter than it was back then, which brings out the orange blush even more.