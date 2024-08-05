New Trump Rally Photo Proves He Can't Hide His Age Beneath Strange Hairdo

Once President Joe Biden stepped out of the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump became the oldest presidential nominee in the history of the United States. With a title like that, one might think that Trump believes age is just a number. In reality, though, the second-time presidential hopeful has often poked fun at Biden for his age over the years; even though the President is only three years Trump's senior. It doesn't take a hair and makeup expert to know that between his signature combover and unwavering penchant for bronzer, Trump often tries to make himself look younger than he is. Unfortunately, a recent photo of the former president at a campaign rally proves that you can't hide your age with wispy hair alone.

On August 3, at the Georgia State University Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Trump hit the rally stage to pump up the audience about his 2024 campaign. Yet, his infamously strange hairstyle wasn't looking its best. A photo from the event revealed his typically concealed receding hairline as well as his bright white roots. Trump's 70s have surely been his worst hair decade, so we can't say we're surprised to see the signs of aging that are hiding beneath his sparse locks and makeup. Still, that surely doesn't make this combover malfunction any less embarrassing.