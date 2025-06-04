Spicy Michelle Obama Snaps That Prove She Has Legs For Days

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michelle Obama's life has changed drastically since leaving the White House. Fortunately, while the former first lady acknowledged suffering from depression at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, for the most part, the changes have been positive. Michelle has not only been able to spend more time with her husband Barack Obama and take on the kind of lucrative and more meaningful projects that she wouldn't have been able to do while he was still in office, but she's also flexed her killer fashion sense and explored bolder styles too. As demonstrated by Michelle's now-iconic 2019 salmon pink Stine Goya suit with crystal embellishments, the "Becoming" author is having fun with fashion and isn't afraid to wear brighter colors, louder prints, and more sparkly clothing and shoes. "She's no minimalist," Michelle's longtime stylist Meredith Koop remarked of her personal style in the former first lady's 2020 Netflix documentary "Becoming" (via the London Standard).

Michelle Obama is model-level tall at 5 feet, 11 inches and post-White House she notably hasn't shied away from sexier looks that show off mile-long legs. Alongside experimenting with colors, fabrics, and prints, the proud mom of two has also been photographed rocking bikinis and short shorts — outfits that would (and did) have critics lambasting the former lawyer over appropriate and inappropriate attire for her high-profile role. For Michelle, regaining the freedom to wear whatever she wants without it sparking a hundred think pieces has been among the best parts of going back to being a regular citizen. "Not to be viewed, judged and parceled by every other person on the planet? Yeah, it's better. It's absolutely freeing," she explained of her post-Washington fashion choices. As it turns out, Michelle's been showing off that newfound freedom in plenty of leggy looks ever since.