Spicy Michelle Obama Snaps That Prove She Has Legs For Days
Michelle Obama's life has changed drastically since leaving the White House. Fortunately, while the former first lady acknowledged suffering from depression at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, for the most part, the changes have been positive. Michelle has not only been able to spend more time with her husband Barack Obama and take on the kind of lucrative and more meaningful projects that she wouldn't have been able to do while he was still in office, but she's also flexed her killer fashion sense and explored bolder styles too. As demonstrated by Michelle's now-iconic 2019 salmon pink Stine Goya suit with crystal embellishments, the "Becoming" author is having fun with fashion and isn't afraid to wear brighter colors, louder prints, and more sparkly clothing and shoes. "She's no minimalist," Michelle's longtime stylist Meredith Koop remarked of her personal style in the former first lady's 2020 Netflix documentary "Becoming" (via the London Standard).
Michelle Obama is model-level tall at 5 feet, 11 inches and post-White House she notably hasn't shied away from sexier looks that show off mile-long legs. Alongside experimenting with colors, fabrics, and prints, the proud mom of two has also been photographed rocking bikinis and short shorts — outfits that would (and did) have critics lambasting the former lawyer over appropriate and inappropriate attire for her high-profile role. For Michelle, regaining the freedom to wear whatever she wants without it sparking a hundred think pieces has been among the best parts of going back to being a regular citizen. "Not to be viewed, judged and parceled by every other person on the planet? Yeah, it's better. It's absolutely freeing," she explained of her post-Washington fashion choices. As it turns out, Michelle's been showing off that newfound freedom in plenty of leggy looks ever since.
Michelle Obama's legs stole the show at a Beyoncé concert
In 2018, Michelle Obama attended a Beyoncé and Jay-Z concert in Paris with Queen Bey's mother herself, Tina Knowles. Rather than focusing on the show, however, many eyes were on the former first lady and her thigh-baring, all-white look, which consisted of a tank top, a button-up shirt worn open, and short shorts. The bestselling author completed the look with platform sandals that she had no problem jumping around and dancing in. Her ensemble received plenty of support, with one user appreciatively writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Michelle Obama had them legs out today... Yeesss First Lady!!!"
.@MichelleObama & Ms. Tina attending Beyoncé & JAY-Z's show in Paris. #OTRII #Round2 pic.twitter.com/eUHdNBQiMA
— BEYONCÉ LEGION 𐚁 (@BeyLegion) July 16, 2018
Michelle Obama went for a casual but sexy summer look during a trip to Spain
Michelle Obama wasted no time enjoying her life post-White House as she was spotted boarding a luxury yacht in Mallorca, Spain, in 2017. The former first lady, who was visiting Former U.S. Ambassador to Spain James Costos and his partner Michael Smith, was seen in photos shared by the Daily Mail rocking a white crop top and blue-and-white wrap skirt that showed off her incredibly toned legs. She accessorized the casual but sexy outfit with a circular straw bag, sunglasses, and gold jewelry.
Barefoot Michelle Obama shows off a lot of leg in a wrap skirt as she relaxes on a yacht in Mallorca https://t.co/C3a14hD1Xr pic.twitter.com/PNz5rqnCKL
— Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) September 1, 2017
Michelle Obama's legs had heads turning at an Obama Foundation event
Following her chic European vacation, Michelle and Barack Obama got straight back to business by launching the first-ever Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, Illinois, in 2017, featuring A-list guest speakers such as Prince Harry, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and actor Rashida Jones. The bestselling author also sat down for a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander, but it wasn't just her inspirational words that caught people's attention — Michelle's short plaid dress revealed a rather eye-catching amount of leg.
Only someone with Michelle Obama's legs could pull off these Balenciaga boots
The former first lady proved that being completely covered up can be even sexier than showing a lot of skin when she donned this stunning look during her "Becoming" book tour in 2019. She wore a yellow silk dress and glittery gold thigh-high boots, both by Balenciaga, for a chat with "Sex and the City" star Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City. Each piece by itself would have been eye-catching enough, but Obama chose to wear them together instead, resulting in one of Michelle Obama's most daring outfits of all time.
Michelle Obama's final 'Letterman' appearance was one for the books
In 2015, Michelle Obama made a stunning final appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman," her last official year as first lady as well as the year that the legendary talk show host retired. In a promo photo from the episode, shared by Today, Obama served total bombshell in a purple sleeveless dress and black pumps. "I think we should hang out together," the former attorney joked as she and Letterman discussed what they should do after leaving their respective posts in the episode (via YouTube). "We could do things. I would help you raise your children."
Michelle Obama also donned a leggy look on 'Fallon'
Michelle Obama was hitting fashion home runs left and right during her final year as first lady. In the same month as her final appearance on David Letterman's show, she also dropped by "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" rocking this stunning black-and-white dress by Tadashi Shoji and silver heels. The frock hinted at the daring fashion that Obama would soon be sporting post-White House as it featured cutouts on the shoulders and showed off her stunning gams, as seen in a promo photo published by InStyle.
Michelle Obama had legs for days in her 2022 New Year's Eve look
Michelle Obama celebrated the arrival of 2022 with her husband Barack Obama in style. In a photo she shared on Instagram, the former first lady stunned in a festive look consisting of a black romper and beaded black jacket as she packed on the PDA with the former president. "Happy New Year from me and my boo!" Michelle captioned the snap. "Wishing you all a year filled with happiness, love, and good health."