What These Former White House Press Secretaries Are Doing Today

The role of the White House press secretary has only existed since the 1920s, when George Akerson became the first press secretary under President Herbert Hoover. In the early days, the press secretary was someone that reporters could turn to with questions, a point person meant to provide information about what the administration was spending time on. They weren't necessarily expected to be media-ready figures themselves; after all, television hadn't been invented yet.

These days, however, press secretaries are often some of the most visible members of an administration. They spend their time arguing with an increasingly adversarial press, and as their quips and comebacks go viral online, press secretaries become minor celebrities in their own right. See, for example, the interest in President Donald Trump's current press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who has flaunted her killer legs more than once.

Not everyone likes this new facet of their job. Ari Fleischer, for example, who served under President George W. Bush, told The Miller Center that he would stop televising briefings. "There is something about the massive exposure that also can coarsen democracy," he said, "and that's at work in the House, the Senate, and the White House." When they leave the White House, some press secretaries try to dial back their own exposure, going to work in the corporate sphere. Others hold on to their relevancy, finding jobs in media on the other side of the podium. Read on to learn what these former press secretaries are doing today.