The Trump Woman Who Really Inspired The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Trend
If you're wondering what Mar-a-Lago face is, a glance at the women in Donald Trump's inner circle will give you a pretty good idea. This plastic surgery trend is becoming more and more common, and while some people use the term to make fun of the over-the-top look, others are actually using it as their own plastic surgery inspo. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi told The Independent that Mar-a-Lago face is "the opposite of a natural face in which there's a delicate balance of proportions." The look is all about big lips, enhanced cheekbones, and plenty of filler. And, yes — it's political. " The community that you're in, you tend to fall into the standards and trends of that community," Dr. Jalalabadi said. And, for MAGA ladies, this seems to be the look of the moment. There's one person, in particular, whose face has contributed to the trend, and who it is should really come as no surprise.
While she is hardly the poster child for botched cosmetic enhancements, Ivanka Trump is practically unrecognizable in pics taken before her rumored plastic surgery. And it's her current look that may have inspired Mar-a-Lago face to really take off. "People will come in and say, 'I want to look like her, I like her eyes, I like her nose, I like her lips,'" board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe explained to the Daily Mail.
Folks are paying big bucks to get Mar-a-Lago face
According to Dr. Norman Rowe, in the past six months, he's seen a major boom in his Palm Beach office. "...that's when I saw the big difference. That's when it just exploded," he told the Daily Mail. Folks are after Botox and fillers, as well as implants in the jaw and chin and, of course, face lifts. And, yes — it's pricey. Some folks pay $5,000 for filler, while those seeking a facelift could find themselves dropping $100,000. "I had people coming in for pretty aggressive lasering and things like that," Dr. Rowe explained, noting, "As we got closer to January 20, people wanted less and less done, but they wanted to look great for [the] inauguration, all the parties were at that time."
It's clear, based on this, that folks in Donald Trump's circle really are influencing each other to get more and more cosmetic procedures. And, while in Dr. Rowe's experience, Ivanka Trump is the most-requested face for clients ready to go under the knife, for older folks, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is their inspiration. While her drastic MAGA makeover has had many folks thinking she got plastic surgery, it seems that others simply view her quintessential Mar-a-Lago face as the ideal look. Suffice it to say, plastic surgery really is in the eye of the beholder.