The Trump Woman Who Really Inspired The 'Mar-A-Lago Face' Plastic Surgery Trend

If you're wondering what Mar-a-Lago face is, a glance at the women in Donald Trump's inner circle will give you a pretty good idea. This plastic surgery trend is becoming more and more common, and while some people use the term to make fun of the over-the-top look, others are actually using it as their own plastic surgery inspo. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi told The Independent that Mar-a-Lago face is "the opposite of a natural face in which there's a delicate balance of proportions." The look is all about big lips, enhanced cheekbones, and plenty of filler. And, yes — it's political. " The community that you're in, you tend to fall into the standards and trends of that community," Dr. Jalalabadi said. And, for MAGA ladies, this seems to be the look of the moment. There's one person, in particular, whose face has contributed to the trend, and who it is should really come as no surprise.

While she is hardly the poster child for botched cosmetic enhancements, Ivanka Trump is practically unrecognizable in pics taken before her rumored plastic surgery. And it's her current look that may have inspired Mar-a-Lago face to really take off. "People will come in and say, 'I want to look like her, I like her eyes, I like her nose, I like her lips,'" board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Norman Rowe explained to the Daily Mail.