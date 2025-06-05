How Jennifer Aniston Became Sandra Bullock's Rock After Tragic Heartbreak

In the summer of 2023, tragedy struck the life of Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock when her partner Bryan Randall passed away at the age of just 57 due to ALS. As Bullock mourned the loss of her longtime beau, she was fortunate enough to have a great friend by her side in the form of fellow actor and "Friends" icon Jennifer Aniston, who's notably suffered her own tragic losses over the years too. And, given the immense resources shared between the two ladies, Bullock and Aniston have been able to indulge in some pretty serious self-care.

"Sandra's been on a big self-care kick the last couple of years," a source close to Bullock confirmed to Closer Weekly in May 2025, adding that it's "really helped her as she works through her grief over Randall's death." The source also noted that Aniston was "on the same page," elaborating that the two women are known to book extended stays at luxury spas to treat themselves — especially in times of need. "They love to create these little retreats, either with just the two of them, or with a group of their close friends, where they rent out a villa at an exclusive spa somewhere in the world and spend a good number of days totally destressing," they said.

As you might expect, though, these getaways come with an eye-watering price tag. The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, for her expert opinion on the best way to comfort someone who's going through a difficult time (even if you're not a multimillionaire).