How Jennifer Aniston Became Sandra Bullock's Rock After Tragic Heartbreak
In the summer of 2023, tragedy struck the life of Academy Award-winning actor Sandra Bullock when her partner Bryan Randall passed away at the age of just 57 due to ALS. As Bullock mourned the loss of her longtime beau, she was fortunate enough to have a great friend by her side in the form of fellow actor and "Friends" icon Jennifer Aniston, who's notably suffered her own tragic losses over the years too. And, given the immense resources shared between the two ladies, Bullock and Aniston have been able to indulge in some pretty serious self-care.
"Sandra's been on a big self-care kick the last couple of years," a source close to Bullock confirmed to Closer Weekly in May 2025, adding that it's "really helped her as she works through her grief over Randall's death." The source also noted that Aniston was "on the same page," elaborating that the two women are known to book extended stays at luxury spas to treat themselves — especially in times of need. "They love to create these little retreats, either with just the two of them, or with a group of their close friends, where they rent out a villa at an exclusive spa somewhere in the world and spend a good number of days totally destressing," they said.
As you might expect, though, these getaways come with an eye-watering price tag. The List reached out to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, an NYC neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, for her expert opinion on the best way to comfort someone who's going through a difficult time (even if you're not a multimillionaire).
You don't need to spend like Jennifer Aniston to help a friend in need
According to Closer Weekly's insider source, Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock frequently rack up six-figure bills during their luxurious spa getaways. Of course, most people can't afford that but luckily, there are still plenty of ways to practice self-care while going through a difficult time. According to New York City-based neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, "Simple things like eating well, getting sleep, and going for a walk can make a big difference." To that end, the expert exclusively told The List that while mourning is obviously incredibly difficult, taking the time to be kind to yourself can often make for a nice reprieve.
You don't have to spend like a "Friends" star to support a friend who's struggling either. Dr. Hafeez's tips for lending a hand include offering to do some chores or run errands for them, since even the smallest tasks can feel incredibly overwhelming during tough periods, and inviting them along on your outings, so they don't feel isolated. The expert also pointed out that simply listening, without trying to be a problem-solver, goes a long way too, noting, "Sometimes people just need to talk without being interrupted or given advice. Being a quiet, steady presence can be more comforting than words. Let them share their pain at their own pace."