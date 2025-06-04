What Happened To Country Music Star Gretchen Wilson?

Gretchen Wilson's 2004 hit "Redneck Woman" took the music scene by storm. The smash celebrated hallmarks of good ol' Southern living, with Wilson taking pride in lyrics like "I ain't no high-class broad" and "I say 'hey y'all' and 'yee-haw!'" The song was a hi on pop radio as well as country, crossing over thanks to its infectiousness and infinitely quotable lyrics.

"Radio was like, 'Who is this white trash hillbilly chick coming at us with 13 cuss words in the first song?'" Wilson recalled in a later interview with Billboard. She remembered pointing out that plenty of men had country hits with curse words, too, and recalled the way female fans passionately clung to the image she represented as a result. "They would show up and they would have homemade t-shirts that said, 'Redneck Girl,' 'Redneck Woman' and 'Redneck Grandma' on them — representing three generations, sometimes four. It did feel very validating."

"Redneck Woman" was by far Wilson's biggest hit, though she did manage several others. After her early success, her career slowed down. While Wilson remained a presence — albeit a smaller one — in the country music scene in the years since, a series of scandals and difficult headlines came to define her presence in pop culture at large. She's dealt with the law through both an arrest and a lawsuit, campaigned for Republican presidents, and even attempted a comeback through reality television.