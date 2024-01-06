The Most Controversial Moments In Masked Singer History

The following article includes mentions of anti-Semitism and suicide.

A reality show about disguised celebrities singing, dancing, and dropping clues about their real selves shouldn't be contentious — right? Actually, "The Masked Singer" has had its fair share of controversies since it hit American television on Fox in 2019. But before exploring that deeper, here's a little background on the show for those who may not be familiar with it.

"The Masked Singer" was first a Korean show titled "King of Masked Singer." In the American version, judges Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger try to guess who is who under each mask, with Nick Cannon as the host helping deliver clues from each contestant. The Season 10 finale aired in December 2023, and Season 11 is heading to Fox in 2024. Rita Ora replaced Scherzinger for filming that new season during Scherzinger's run on the West End (via Billboard).

To stay anonymous, the celebrities competing on the show wear colorful, full-body costumes of some kind of animal, mythical creature, food item, or inanimate object. Many big names have been unmasked on the show, such as Wayne Brady, Donny Osmond, and T-Pain. However, some contestants have been vocal about some of the show's downsides. For example, although she said she enjoyed herself, Christie Brinkley's lemur costume was incredibly painful and difficult to wear when performing. The show has also been met with criticism based on certain contestants or situations. Let's take a look at these controversial moments.