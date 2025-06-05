Rachael Ray Looks So Different In Pre-Transformation Throwback Pic With Anthony Bourdain

Rachael Ray has made quite a culinary career for herself, even with no formal training. The celebrity cook helmed her eponymous syndicated talk show, "The Rachael Ray Show," for nearly 20 years before retiring from daytime TV in 2023. Her bubbly personality and lax attitude are exactly why she's a food industry great next to celebrated names like Gordon Ramsey, Martha Stewart, and Anthony Bourdain. But that long of a career can really change a person. A throwback photo of Ray and Bourdain is a reminder of how different Ray looks today.

Ray's unrecognizable appearance has been the topic of conversation in recent years, as it has left fans concerned about her well-being. Clips of her slurred speech on social media caused rumors to swirl that Ray is struggling with health issues. The image Ray posted on Instagram in 2019 of herself and Bourdain as a tribute to the chef, who died in 2018, really highlights Ray's transformation. In all fairness, much of her transformation could be due to natural aging, given that the image of Ray and Bourdain is from his comedy roast in 2012.

Critics of Ray have used the comment section of her Instagram to diagnose the "Meals in Minutes" star with speculated illnesses and even alcoholism, citing her flush skin and round cheeks as indicators of something wrong. One has to wonder what Bourdain would've said about Ray's strange behavior and new appearance, knowing he was one of her biggest detractors.