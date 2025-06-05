Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage Looks So Grown Up We Hardly Recognize Him

If you remember the boy genius Sheldon Cooper from "Young Sheldon" with a bowtie, short-sleeved button-down, standing around 4 feet, 11 inches tall, then you might want to sit down, because actor Iain Armitage has undergone a stunning transformation. Armitage was the perfect choice to act out the early days of "The Big Bang Theory" mainstay Sheldon Cooper — you might have even recognized him as the young Ziggy in "Big Little Lies." However, as of late, Armitage is looking less like a science prodigy and more like Hollywood's biggest and swaggiest up-and-comer.

The actor looks effortlessly cool in photos on social media. In May 2025, Armitage posted a mid-meal pic on Instagram that had fans going wild. His casual outfit, paired with ornate jewelry and perfectly coiffed hair, was a far cry from his nerdy "Young Sheldon" costume. "Sheldon cool version," someone commented on the post. "Can't believe how much you have grown," another wrote in awe. "In my memory you are still a little boy in Young Sheldon who have not even had full of your teeth [sic]."

One other user was convinced he's the doppelganger of another famous actor, writing: "Anyone notices [sic] the resemblance to Tom Cruise?" The blue eyes, the brows — we totally see it.