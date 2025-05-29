Kai Trump's Crochet Dress Looks Ripped From Aunt Ivanka's Closet (& It Should've Stayed There)

There's no denying that President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who celebrated her 18th birthday on May 12, 2025, is growing up fast. As she reaches adulthood, the chances are higher that she could be caught wearing more misguided outfits to reflect her grown-up independence, just as the other women in her family have done. She seems to already be taking notes from her aunt, Ivanka Trump's, style, as revealed in a recent photo.

Kai was featured alongside her friend, Emma Markin, in a May 28, 2025, Instagram post the latter shared from an apparent beach trip. The two clearly lived it up, soaking in the sunny weather and tropical vibes, taking selfies with the palm trees, and posing in front of several grand, imaginably expensive yachts. One of the later slides revealed Kai took after her Aunt Ivanka, wearing a crochet white dress with a ruffled waistline. While the dress would have been more acceptable if it had followed the same pattern used for the bodice and skirt, the look was completely thrown off by its jarring, holed midsection. Perhaps Kai would be better off continuing to expose her mom, Vanessa Trump's, fashion crimes rather than commit her own and leave such bold styles for her aunt to haphazardly experiment with instead.