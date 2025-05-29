Kai Trump's Crochet Dress Looks Ripped From Aunt Ivanka's Closet (& It Should've Stayed There)
There's no denying that President Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who celebrated her 18th birthday on May 12, 2025, is growing up fast. As she reaches adulthood, the chances are higher that she could be caught wearing more misguided outfits to reflect her grown-up independence, just as the other women in her family have done. She seems to already be taking notes from her aunt, Ivanka Trump's, style, as revealed in a recent photo.
Kai was featured alongside her friend, Emma Markin, in a May 28, 2025, Instagram post the latter shared from an apparent beach trip. The two clearly lived it up, soaking in the sunny weather and tropical vibes, taking selfies with the palm trees, and posing in front of several grand, imaginably expensive yachts. One of the later slides revealed Kai took after her Aunt Ivanka, wearing a crochet white dress with a ruffled waistline. While the dress would have been more acceptable if it had followed the same pattern used for the bodice and skirt, the look was completely thrown off by its jarring, holed midsection. Perhaps Kai would be better off continuing to expose her mom, Vanessa Trump's, fashion crimes rather than commit her own and leave such bold styles for her aunt to haphazardly experiment with instead.
Ivanka loves crochet outfits
Just as her niece, Kai Trump, threw on some yarn for a day at the beach, President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, is also guilty of sporting crochet clothing that's better off being unraveled and having its materials repurposed. For example, she gave fake country girl vibes and left little to the imagination with the skin-baring crochet cowgirl look she wore for the 2025 Stagecoach Festival.
Ivanka's Instagram proves her country concert style wasn't just a one-hit wonder. Just one year earlier, on April 12, 2024, she commemorated a Utah trip she took with her husband, Jared Kushner, with a post containing photos of her modeling various impractical outfits and a caption featuring every desert emoji under the sun. The first snapshot depicted another yeehaw yarn moment when she paired a white, diamond-patterned crochet mini dress with an oversized belt and southwestern-patterned jacket. The white crochet dress is very similar to the one Kai wore in 2025.
As if subjecting the state of Utah to her fashion sense wasn't enough, Ivanka later attempted a nursing home chic look after she seemingly commissioned a legion of grannies to stitch together a revealing, multicolored crochet dress with blue, unevenly-spaced ruffled strips thrown in. Ivanka modeled the zigzaggy number in an April 1, 2025, Instagram post that arguably made her girls' night out all about herself. "Golden hour vibes before girls' night," she wrote. Ivanka's post, and others like it, show she's game for flaunting her style at virtually any event or location, and her niece, Kai, might be taking inspiration.