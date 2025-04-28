Ivanka Trump's Skin-Baring Crochet Cowgirl Look Leaves Little To The Imagination

President Donald Trump's oldest daughter took a break from her social obligations to kick back and enjoy some country music at this year's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Ivanka Trump shared a photo to her Instagram story of her hanging out with engaged couple Mari Fonseca and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. She tagged the festival, which featured Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs this year, and included plenty of cute emojis, including a cactus and the dancing lady.

But it was her outfit that really caught people's attention. Donning a cowboy hat — girl, you were born in New York City, don't even try to act like you're from the country — Ivanka wore a crocheted cowgirl getup that has our eyebrows raised extremely high. But that wasn't even the weirdest part. The outfit had cutouts on it that would not be POTUS tested, White House approved.

The outfit is giving the mother of three try-hard MILF vibes, which is an odd look to rock when your dad is the president of the United States and appearances are everything. Her fashion choices are so eye-popping, we noticed her outfit way before we clocked Fonseca's nude denim jacket ensemble. When Shania Twain said, "Let's go, girls," we're not sure this is what she had in mind.