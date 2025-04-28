Ivanka Trump's Skin-Baring Crochet Cowgirl Look Leaves Little To The Imagination
President Donald Trump's oldest daughter took a break from her social obligations to kick back and enjoy some country music at this year's Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Ivanka Trump shared a photo to her Instagram story of her hanging out with engaged couple Mari Fonseca and The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. She tagged the festival, which featured Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs this year, and included plenty of cute emojis, including a cactus and the dancing lady.
But it was her outfit that really caught people's attention. Donning a cowboy hat — girl, you were born in New York City, don't even try to act like you're from the country — Ivanka wore a crocheted cowgirl getup that has our eyebrows raised extremely high. But that wasn't even the weirdest part. The outfit had cutouts on it that would not be POTUS tested, White House approved.
The outfit is giving the mother of three try-hard MILF vibes, which is an odd look to rock when your dad is the president of the United States and appearances are everything. Her fashion choices are so eye-popping, we noticed her outfit way before we clocked Fonseca's nude denim jacket ensemble. When Shania Twain said, "Let's go, girls," we're not sure this is what she had in mind.
Ivanka Trump loves showing off her wealth
At least attending the Stagecoach Festival didn't make Ivanka Trump appear nearly as out-of-touch as her Passover and Easter vacation brag post did. A few days before the music festival, Trump went to Costa Rica with her family and showed off all the fun and relaxation she and her privilege experienced. "We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and surrendered to stillness and deep sleep," she posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. People can barely afford groceries right now, and you think it's a good idea to flaunt your wealth online? Must be nice.
Of course, Stagecoach wasn't a cheap ticket, either. According to the company's website, the cheapest festival pass begins at $569. Prices just skyrocket from there, with VIP packages ranging from $2,011 to $4,023 starting prices. Something tells us Trump didn't spring for the cheapest option ticket. When she and husband Jared Kushner have a combined net worth of $800 million, she can afford to splurge on a weekend-long concert. After all, it's not just her kids who live insanely lavish lives.
While it's great that Trump gets to do fun things and have cool experiences, it'd be nice if maybe she didn't rub it in struggling people's faces so much. We can't all be children of a billionaire.