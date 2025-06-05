Lauren Boebert's Bizarre School Teacher Look Was Overshadowed By This Eye-Popping Accessory

There has been an ongoing debate on whether or not teachers should be allowed to carry firearms in the wake of school shootings. Vocal gun rights activist Lauren Boebert might've unintentionally given a glimpse into what a weapons-carrying teacher possibly looks like in this day and age in a photo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. The get-up Boebert wore wasn't exactly anywhere near one of her most inappropriate outfits, but it was definitely a peculiar choice even by her standards. The Colorado representative sported the kind of blue blazer, white dress combo that wouldn't have looked out of place on a quirky teacher or librarian. However, she would've narrowly gotten away with the look if she hadn't sabotaged it in true Boebert fashion with the rifle she held in her hands.

Let's talk about CO Rep. Lauren Boebert and her part in the January 6th coup attempt. Newly elected, she has gained notoriety by declaring she will be wearing her loaded Glock around DC. She has professed loyalty to Trump. pic.twitter.com/4sxzvdmA9Z — Andrea (@WeTheAngry) January 10, 2021

The accessory was so glaring that it even distracted from her necklace and the mismatched brown high heels she wore, neither of which went with her wardrobe at all. The rifle looked out of place in a seemingly safe office space adorned with plaques on the wall and an American flag hanging behind the controversial businesswoman. However, Boebert made the deliberate choice of carrying an American flag-covered rifle to make sure it blended in more with the office's United States theme. Although some might see it as Boebert flexing her Second Amendment rights, it could also be seen as classless and unnecessary.