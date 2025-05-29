Karoline Leavitt's Messy Hair & Prickly Attitude At Presser Signals She Can't Handle The Heat

It's easy to imagine how tiring having an extremely combative relationship with the press might be. No one knows this firsthand quite as well as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Just a month ago, Leavitt's low-energy briefing was a telltale sign she was cracking under the pressure. Now, she's done it again, with a lackluster hairdo and somewhat angry disposition. And, this time, it has folks wondering if she's really starting to spiral.

Lately, there's been plenty of buzz about the Boeing 747 that Donald Trump was gifted by Qatar to the tune of a whopping $400 million, approximately. When Leavitt was asked about this during her May 29 press briefing, it didn't go over so well. She started by letting out an aggravated sigh before saying, "The amount of questions we've received, and we've been incredibly clear, and I have answered this. The president has answered this. The Department of Defense has answered this," per X. She clarified that the jet was actually a gift to the DOD and the U.S. Air Force, and she made it pretty clear that she won't be talking about it again.

If you hate answering the press' questions about the questionable actions of a president, then there's at least one result you definitely won't be getting on the career aptitude test. You guessed it — you shouldn't be the White House press secretary under a president who has a penchant for questionable activity. Avoiding taking on that role is a pretty easy thing to do, but since Leavitt didn't do it, it's easy to see why the job might really be starting to get to her.