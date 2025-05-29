Karoline Leavitt's Messy Hair & Prickly Attitude At Presser Signals She Can't Handle The Heat
It's easy to imagine how tiring having an extremely combative relationship with the press might be. No one knows this firsthand quite as well as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Just a month ago, Leavitt's low-energy briefing was a telltale sign she was cracking under the pressure. Now, she's done it again, with a lackluster hairdo and somewhat angry disposition. And, this time, it has folks wondering if she's really starting to spiral.
Lately, there's been plenty of buzz about the Boeing 747 that Donald Trump was gifted by Qatar to the tune of a whopping $400 million, approximately. When Leavitt was asked about this during her May 29 press briefing, it didn't go over so well. She started by letting out an aggravated sigh before saying, "The amount of questions we've received, and we've been incredibly clear, and I have answered this. The president has answered this. The Department of Defense has answered this," per X. She clarified that the jet was actually a gift to the DOD and the U.S. Air Force, and she made it pretty clear that she won't be talking about it again.
If you hate answering the press' questions about the questionable actions of a president, then there's at least one result you definitely won't be getting on the career aptitude test. You guessed it — you shouldn't be the White House press secretary under a president who has a penchant for questionable activity. Avoiding taking on that role is a pretty easy thing to do, but since Leavitt didn't do it, it's easy to see why the job might really be starting to get to her.
Plenty of netizens are picking up on Karoline Leavitt's bad vibes
The X user who posted the clip of Karoline Leavitt's hostile answer about the Qatari jet situation mentioned in the caption how she didn't seem pleased about the line of questioning. And folks in the comment section agreed. "Barbie is getting fatigued" one commenter wrote. Others predicted that her tenure as press secretary may not last much longer, picturing a replacement stepping in before 2026.
While this may have been the most awkward moment of Leavitt's latest press briefing, it wasn't the only one. There was another moment when Leavitt grew visibly indignant. This clip was posted to X with the caption, "Karoline Leavitt is tapping on the lectern while she rails against judges blocking Trump." "Meltdown mode activated," one commenter wrote with a robot emoji. Some online users reveled in the fact that Leavitt seemed to be at her wits end, encouraging people to continue making it happen. Another suggested, "She seems rather agitated and alarmed. Must have been pretty tense backstage."
It seems that, based on this press briefing, there is a consensus that Leavitt is really losing her cool. And that's definitely not a good look for the press secretary. Leavitt's dwindling patience in a job that requires patience will surely cause headaches for Trump, and it's got folks wondering when he'll say his favorite phrase: "You're fired."