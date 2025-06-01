Kelly Clarkson's Divorce Comeback Was The Ultimate Revenge Against Brandon Blackstock
Having to pick up the pieces of life after a divorce is always a difficult task, but for singer Kelly Clarkson, it was a more brutal battle to get back on her feet. The details of the messy divorce between Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock include a drawn-out legal conflict that took two years to finalize. Emerging from the ashes anew, Clarkson is harnessing her comeback, proving that a life well lived is, in fact, the best revenge.
One of the most startling hints of her return to glory is Clarkson's weight transformation. While Clarkson was never the same after the divorce from Blackstock, she harnessed this change into finally listening to her doctor and taking weight loss medication. In an interview for People, Clarkson detailed all the ways she's started taking her health seriously after receiving news she was pre-diabetic. "Walking in [New York] city is quite the workout," she said, before detailing her new fondness for infrared saunas and how she "just got a cold plunge." While it's clear that her newfound investment in her health is paying off on the outside, Clarkson has also undergone quite the internal transformation as well. Tapping into her creative outlet to help her work through some of the gunkier parts of grief has allowed her to finally be ready for a new chapter.
Kelly Clarkson is using her talents to process her divorce
In 2023 Kelly Clarkson released her album "Chemistry," and it seemed to play a major role in her being able to move on from her divorce. While there are some songs that make it rather obvious, like what Clarkson appears to be saying about Blackstock in the song "Me," there was more beneath the surface. In an interview with People, Clarkson admitted, "it was really delving into what happened in my life and why." Processing her grief through music has also given Clarkson the opportunity to throw some casual shade at her ex — like the time Clarkson took a swipe at Blackstock within the visual release of her album "When Christmas Comes Aroun... Again."
All this inner work has helped Clarkson clear out enough emotional debris to admit she just might be ready for love again soon. Though she's remained single ever since her divorce, there was a revelation on "Today With Jenna & Friends." When asked by host Jenna Bush Hager if she's open to love finding her again, Clarkson responded with, "I hope it does," before slightly walking it back to say, "I'm very busy."
While this revelation might seem small, it's still mighty; although, her response around remaining too busy for love might have a deeper meaning. Clarkson's two children have some thoughts on their mom dating in the wake of the divorce. So, perhaps Clarkson will have to continue to wait for that true love moment.