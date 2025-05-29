Elon Musk & Stephen Miller's Brewing Feud Just Got A Whole Lot More Personal
Two egos that have been simmering on the backburner for months finally seem to be headed for their boiling point. When Elon Musk bought his way into Donald Trump's good graces by spending millions on his presidential campaign, not everyone in the MAGA movement took kindly to it. Of course there's plenty of off-putting things about Musk that could deter Trump's inner circle from fully supporting bringing him into the fold, and political advisor Stephen Miller has been keeping a side eye on the tech billionaire. Considering that Musk is slated to leave the White House with Stephen's wife — Katie Miller — things just got a lot spicier.
According to Politico, Stephen and Musk's beef began before Trump was even inaugurated. Stephen, a staunch conservative with intense anti-immigration beliefs, seemed nervous that Musk might want to keep a healthy flow of H-1B visas streaming into the tech sphere — something Stephen opposes. What started as a very dry disagreement on hiring policy has now grown into something more personal. Now that the bromance between Trump and Musk appears to be at an end and Musk is slated to leave the White House at the end of May 2025, it seems he had one more trick up his sleeve. The Tesla CEO has poached Katie, bringing her along to work for his many companies.
Elon Musk might be playing dirty by hiring Katie Miller
Leading up to the announcement that Elon Musk would be inviting Katie Miller, wife of White House deputy chief of staff for policy Stephen Miller, to work for him, the two men were beginning to bicker. When it comes to red flags in Musk and President Donald Trump's relationship, the SpaceX CEO felt he could throw his weight around behind the scenes. A clear example came as his mandated 130 days in the White House were wrapping up — Musk began to publicly criticize Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill." Sitting down on "CBS Sunday Morning" Musk admitted, "I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill." He claimed the bill "undermines the work" he set out to do when he formed the Department of Government Efficiency.
Stephen shot back against this by taking to Musk's own social network platform, X, and attempting to explain the inner workings of government spending bills. In his post, Stephen claimed, "The Big Beautiful Bill is NOT an annual budget bill and does not fund the departments of government." While it's cute of him to try and explain the basics to Musk, it appears Musk has ultimately gotten the last laugh. Similar to the Tesla CEO, Katie was also set to leave the White House after 130 days and it seems he scooped her up on his way out. According to a source for CNN, Katie will be working "full time" for Musk but there's not yet word on what, exactly, she'll be doing.