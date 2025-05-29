Elon Musk & Stephen Miller's Brewing Feud Just Got A Whole Lot More Personal

Two egos that have been simmering on the backburner for months finally seem to be headed for their boiling point. When Elon Musk bought his way into Donald Trump's good graces by spending millions on his presidential campaign, not everyone in the MAGA movement took kindly to it. Of course there's plenty of off-putting things about Musk that could deter Trump's inner circle from fully supporting bringing him into the fold, and political advisor Stephen Miller has been keeping a side eye on the tech billionaire. Considering that Musk is slated to leave the White House with Stephen's wife — Katie Miller — things just got a lot spicier.

According to Politico, Stephen and Musk's beef began before Trump was even inaugurated. Stephen, a staunch conservative with intense anti-immigration beliefs, seemed nervous that Musk might want to keep a healthy flow of H-1B visas streaming into the tech sphere — something Stephen opposes. What started as a very dry disagreement on hiring policy has now grown into something more personal. Now that the bromance between Trump and Musk appears to be at an end and Musk is slated to leave the White House at the end of May 2025, it seems he had one more trick up his sleeve. The Tesla CEO has poached Katie, bringing her along to work for his many companies.